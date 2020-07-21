732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0

Amenities
This amiable, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio on the lively Lincoln Park neighborhood in San Diego, California.
This studio comes with street parking.
This 1,000-square-foot unit has hardwood flooring, tiled floors in the bathroom and kitchen. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers for storage; and ready-to-use modern appliances such as range/oven and refrigerator. It has electric heating for climate control. There are a shared washer and dryer are available for laundry needs. Exterior features a yard and patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.
No pets allowed on the property.
Owner prefers non-smokers.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, water, and gas. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.
Its near public transportation.
Nearby parks: John F Kennedy Park, John F Kennedy Park, and Willie Henderson Sports Complex.
Nearby Schools:
Washington Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 6/10
Roosevelt International Middle School - 2.04 miles, 4/10
San Diego International Studies School - 0.62 miles, 7/10
San Diego Early/Middle College School - 0.67 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.0 mile
955 National City - San Diego State University - 0.0 mile
12 City College - Skyline Hills - 0.1 mile
Rail lines:
Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza - 0.7 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5081717)