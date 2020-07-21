732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This amiable, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio on the lively Lincoln Park neighborhood in San Diego, California.



This studio comes with street parking.



This 1,000-square-foot unit has hardwood flooring, tiled floors in the bathroom and kitchen. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers for storage; and ready-to-use modern appliances such as range/oven and refrigerator. It has electric heating for climate control. There are a shared washer and dryer are available for laundry needs. Exterior features a yard and patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.



No pets allowed on the property.



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, water, and gas. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.



Its near public transportation.



Nearby parks: John F Kennedy Park, John F Kennedy Park, and Willie Henderson Sports Complex.



Nearby Schools:

Washington Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 6/10

Roosevelt International Middle School - 2.04 miles, 4/10

San Diego International Studies School - 0.62 miles, 7/10

San Diego Early/Middle College School - 0.67 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.0 mile

955 National City - San Diego State University - 0.0 mile

12 City College - Skyline Hills - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza - 0.7 mile



(RLNE5081717)