Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0

732 1/2 S 47th St · No Longer Available
Location

732 1/2 S 47th St, San Diego, CA 92113
Lincoln Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This amiable, unfurnished, 1-bathroom studio on the lively Lincoln Park neighborhood in San Diego, California.

This studio comes with street parking.

This 1,000-square-foot unit has hardwood flooring, tiled floors in the bathroom and kitchen. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers for storage; and ready-to-use modern appliances such as range/oven and refrigerator. It has electric heating for climate control. There are a shared washer and dryer are available for laundry needs. Exterior features a yard and patio, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests.

No pets allowed on the property.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, water, and gas. Landscaping will be handled by the landlord.

Its near public transportation.

Nearby parks: John F Kennedy Park, John F Kennedy Park, and Willie Henderson Sports Complex.

Nearby Schools:
Washington Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 6/10
Roosevelt International Middle School - 2.04 miles, 4/10
San Diego International Studies School - 0.62 miles, 7/10
San Diego Early/Middle College School - 0.67 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
3 UCSD Hospital - Euclid Transit Center - 0.0 mile
955 National City - San Diego State University - 0.0 mile
12 City College - Skyline Hills - 0.1 mile

Rail lines:
Orange Line El Cajon - America Plaza - 0.7 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5081717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 have any available units?
732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 have?
Some of 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 currently offering any rent specials?
732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 pet-friendly?
No, 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 offer parking?
No, 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 does not offer parking.
Does 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 have a pool?
No, 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 does not have a pool.
Does 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 have accessible units?
No, 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 does not have accessible units.
Does 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 1/2 S 47th St Unit 0 does not have units with dishwashers.
