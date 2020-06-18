All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

7313 Park Village Rd

7313 Park Village Road · No Longer Available
Location

7313 Park Village Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***Available Now : 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Park Village Beauty *** - Sorry, owner says NO PETS. Gorgeous home with 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs in popular Park Village! Spacious floor plan and vaulted ceilings and numerous windows provide a light and bright interior. Indoor laundry room and 3 car garage. Large fenced yard is perfect for entertaining. Schools: Park Village Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle and Westview High School.

To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

(RLNE4961200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7313 Park Village Rd have any available units?
7313 Park Village Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7313 Park Village Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7313 Park Village Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7313 Park Village Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7313 Park Village Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7313 Park Village Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7313 Park Village Rd offers parking.
Does 7313 Park Village Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7313 Park Village Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7313 Park Village Rd have a pool?
No, 7313 Park Village Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7313 Park Village Rd have accessible units?
No, 7313 Park Village Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7313 Park Village Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7313 Park Village Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7313 Park Village Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7313 Park Village Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
