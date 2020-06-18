7313 Park Village Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

***Available Now : 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Park Village Beauty *** - Sorry, owner says NO PETS. Gorgeous home with 1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs in popular Park Village! Spacious floor plan and vaulted ceilings and numerous windows provide a light and bright interior. Indoor laundry room and 3 car garage. Large fenced yard is perfect for entertaining. Schools: Park Village Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle and Westview High School.



To schedule a showing, call/text Michael at 858-432-8979, or go to: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



(RLNE4961200)