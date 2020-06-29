729 Morrison St.

Amenities
Private Upgraded Studio -
- Detached house with private yard
- Quiet location
- One bathroom
- Large patio
- New kitchen cabinets
- Tile floors (no carpet)
- Refrigerator/gas stove/disposal
- New ceiling fan
- Reserved car parking
- Good neighborhood
Rental Qualifications:
-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined gross income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Rent $1,295
-Deposit $1,000
-Water, sewer and trash are included
-Residents are responsible to pay SDGE and internet .
-No pets
***Please apply if you qualify***
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
We delete posts once rented.
Thanks for considering us.
For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5317613)