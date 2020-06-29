All apartments in San Diego
Location

729 Morrison Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Mt Hope

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Private Upgraded Studio -
- Detached house with private yard
- Quiet location
- One bathroom
- Large patio
- New kitchen cabinets
- Tile floors (no carpet)
- Refrigerator/gas stove/disposal
- New ceiling fan
- Reserved car parking
- Good neighborhood

Rental Qualifications:

-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined gross income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Rent $1,295
-Deposit $1,000
-Water, sewer and trash are included
-Residents are responsible to pay SDGE and internet .
-No pets

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

We delete posts once rented.

Thanks for considering us.

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5317613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Morrison St. have any available units?
729 Morrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 Morrison St. have?
Some of 729 Morrison St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Morrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
729 Morrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Morrison St. pet-friendly?
No, 729 Morrison St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 729 Morrison St. offer parking?
Yes, 729 Morrison St. offers parking.
Does 729 Morrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 Morrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Morrison St. have a pool?
No, 729 Morrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 729 Morrison St. have accessible units?
No, 729 Morrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Morrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Morrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.

