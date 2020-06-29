729 Morrison St.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal parking recently renovated ceiling fan internet access

Private Upgraded Studio -

- Detached house with private yard

- Quiet location

- One bathroom

- Large patio

- New kitchen cabinets

- Tile floors (no carpet)

- Refrigerator/gas stove/disposal

- New ceiling fan

- Reserved car parking

- Good neighborhood



Rental Qualifications:



-All residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined gross income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:



-Rent $1,295

-Deposit $1,000

-Water, sewer and trash are included

-Residents are responsible to pay SDGE and internet .

-No pets



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



We delete posts once rented.



Thanks for considering us.



For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com where you can inquire and apply!



(RLNE5317613)