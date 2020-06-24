All apartments in San Diego
7289 Hamlet Court
7289 Hamlet Court

7289 Hamlet Court
Location

7289 Hamlet Court, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Del Cerro/San Carlos location! - This lovely, 3BR 2BA single family home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. The interior is freshly painted and features luxury vinyl plank flooring. The recently remodeled kitchen includes dishwasher, range/oven, plentiful cabinet space, and ceiling fan. The large, fenced backyard features fruit trees, garden area, and courtyard. Other amenities of this great home include central AC/heating, brand new energy efficient windows throughout, gated entryway, and large 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping, and schools. This is a non-smoking property and a one year lease is required. Pets may be accepted upon approval with additional pet deposit. To see this great home, please call (619) 469-0186.

(RLNE3742137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7289 Hamlet Court have any available units?
7289 Hamlet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7289 Hamlet Court have?
Some of 7289 Hamlet Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7289 Hamlet Court currently offering any rent specials?
7289 Hamlet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7289 Hamlet Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7289 Hamlet Court is pet friendly.
Does 7289 Hamlet Court offer parking?
Yes, 7289 Hamlet Court offers parking.
Does 7289 Hamlet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7289 Hamlet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7289 Hamlet Court have a pool?
No, 7289 Hamlet Court does not have a pool.
Does 7289 Hamlet Court have accessible units?
No, 7289 Hamlet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7289 Hamlet Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7289 Hamlet Court has units with dishwashers.
