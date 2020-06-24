7289 Hamlet Court

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Del Cerro/San Carlos location! - This lovely, 3BR 2BA single family home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. The interior is freshly painted and features luxury vinyl plank flooring. The recently remodeled kitchen includes dishwasher, range/oven, plentiful cabinet space, and ceiling fan. The large, fenced backyard features fruit trees, garden area, and courtyard. Other amenities of this great home include central AC/heating, brand new energy efficient windows throughout, gated entryway, and large 2 car garage with washer/dryer hook-ups. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping, and schools. This is a non-smoking property and a one year lease is required. Pets may be accepted upon approval with additional pet deposit. To see this great home, please call (619) 469-0186.



(RLNE3742137)