All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7287 Camino Degrazia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7287 Camino Degrazia
Last updated May 2 2019 at 8:04 PM

7287 Camino Degrazia

7287 Camino Degrazia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7287 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice and bright 2bd/2bth condo

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/864852?source=marketing

-Laminate floors in living room and kitchen
-Carpet in bedrooms
-Washer and dryer in unit
-2 car tandem garage
-Bedrooms and living room have sliding glass doors to patio
-Bedrooms are located on opposite ends

Visit our website and apply online www.melroyproperties.com

If you have any questions email alma@melprop.com

PICTURES are from available unit

Professionally Managed by Melroy Property Management

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7287 Camino Degrazia have any available units?
7287 Camino Degrazia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7287 Camino Degrazia have?
Some of 7287 Camino Degrazia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7287 Camino Degrazia currently offering any rent specials?
7287 Camino Degrazia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7287 Camino Degrazia pet-friendly?
Yes, 7287 Camino Degrazia is pet friendly.
Does 7287 Camino Degrazia offer parking?
Yes, 7287 Camino Degrazia offers parking.
Does 7287 Camino Degrazia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7287 Camino Degrazia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7287 Camino Degrazia have a pool?
No, 7287 Camino Degrazia does not have a pool.
Does 7287 Camino Degrazia have accessible units?
No, 7287 Camino Degrazia does not have accessible units.
Does 7287 Camino Degrazia have units with dishwashers?
No, 7287 Camino Degrazia does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University