7287 Camino Degrazia

Amenities
Nice and bright 2bd/2bth condo
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/864852?source=marketing
-Laminate floors in living room and kitchen
-Carpet in bedrooms
-Washer and dryer in unit
-2 car tandem garage
-Bedrooms and living room have sliding glass doors to patio
-Bedrooms are located on opposite ends
Visit our website and apply online www.melroyproperties.com
If you have any questions email alma@melprop.com
PICTURES are from available unit
Professionally Managed by Melroy Property Management
Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.