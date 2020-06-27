7260 Florey Street

Amenities

Charming SINGLE STORY home located in great neighborhood and walking distance to University Village Park! Situated on a LARGE LOT with private yard, spacious patio and lawn and mature lush landscaping! This home features 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS (including private den with fireplace AND/OR 4th bedroom), beautiful vaulted ceilings with wood beams, upgraded baths and granite kitchen off the living room with fireplace. Equipped with a/c, fridge/washer/dryer + solar panels for LOW ELECTRIC BILL! Pets considered with deposit. Move-in Aug. 15th.