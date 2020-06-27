All apartments in San Diego
Location

7260 Florey Street, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming SINGLE STORY home located in great neighborhood and walking distance to University Village Park! Situated on a LARGE LOT with private yard, spacious patio and lawn and mature lush landscaping! This home features 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS (including private den with fireplace AND/OR 4th bedroom), beautiful vaulted ceilings with wood beams, upgraded baths and granite kitchen off the living room with fireplace. Equipped with a/c, fridge/washer/dryer + solar panels for LOW ELECTRIC BILL! Pets considered with deposit. Move-in Aug. 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7260 Florey Street have any available units?
7260 Florey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7260 Florey Street have?
Some of 7260 Florey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7260 Florey Street currently offering any rent specials?
7260 Florey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7260 Florey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7260 Florey Street is pet friendly.
Does 7260 Florey Street offer parking?
Yes, 7260 Florey Street offers parking.
Does 7260 Florey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7260 Florey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7260 Florey Street have a pool?
No, 7260 Florey Street does not have a pool.
Does 7260 Florey Street have accessible units?
No, 7260 Florey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7260 Florey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7260 Florey Street has units with dishwashers.
