Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158

7234 Shoreline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7234 Shoreline Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Condo For Rent in UTC - Corner unit, South Facing with Lots of Light - Great opportunity to rent this Condo In UTC with THREE designated parking spots! Corner location, bright and light, south facing, great loft with half bath (loft could be a 2nd bedroom). Direct access to Garage, extra large balcony.

Upgraded kitchen with newer counter tops, beautiful tile backsplash, and white cabinets. Wood plank flooring throughout with a full sized washer/dryer. The Loft upstairs has its own attached half bath that can be a great second bedroom, guest bedroom, or office. The balcony stretches from the master bedroom to the living room with enough space for table, chairs, and BBQ.

The closest grocery stores are Bristol Farms La Jolla, Vons and Vons. Nearby coffee shops include Vitality Bowls, Starbucks and Elixir Espresso Bar.

Community pool/hot tub right across the street from this unit with great walking trails! This location is in the University City neighborhood in San Diego. Nearby parks include Nobel Athletic and University Village Park.

Please fill out one of our FREE rental applications for this unit on our our website to schedule a showing!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5106143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 have any available units?
7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 have?
Some of 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 currently offering any rent specials?
7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 pet-friendly?
No, 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 offer parking?
Yes, 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 offers parking.
Does 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 have a pool?
Yes, 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 has a pool.
Does 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 have accessible units?
No, 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 does not have accessible units.
Does 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158 does not have units with dishwashers.
