7234 Shoreline Dr Unit 158

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Condo For Rent in UTC - Corner unit, South Facing with Lots of Light - Great opportunity to rent this Condo In UTC with THREE designated parking spots! Corner location, bright and light, south facing, great loft with half bath (loft could be a 2nd bedroom). Direct access to Garage, extra large balcony.



Upgraded kitchen with newer counter tops, beautiful tile backsplash, and white cabinets. Wood plank flooring throughout with a full sized washer/dryer. The Loft upstairs has its own attached half bath that can be a great second bedroom, guest bedroom, or office. The balcony stretches from the master bedroom to the living room with enough space for table, chairs, and BBQ.



The closest grocery stores are Bristol Farms La Jolla, Vons and Vons. Nearby coffee shops include Vitality Bowls, Starbucks and Elixir Espresso Bar.



Community pool/hot tub right across the street from this unit with great walking trails! This location is in the University City neighborhood in San Diego. Nearby parks include Nobel Athletic and University Village Park.



Please fill out one of our FREE rental applications for this unit on our our website to schedule a showing!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5106143)