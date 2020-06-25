All apartments in San Diego
7227 Camino Degrazia

7227 Camino Degrazia · No Longer Available
Location

7227 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
A highly remodeled condo with hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining area, living room and one of the 3 bedrooms, detached garage on the street level, 1 story unit downstairs. the kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless Steel refrigerator and a dish washer.The living living room has a fireplace and a sliding patio door leading to a patio with tiles and a view of mission hills. There are large closets in 2 bedrooms and one of the bathrooms. The unit has A/C and a heater. W/D are inside the unit.The complex has an exercise room, a pool and a jacuzzi. Easy access to a few highways and Valley Fashion mall. Questions? Please feel welcome to call Sharon 858-335-7968.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7227 Camino Degrazia have any available units?
7227 Camino Degrazia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7227 Camino Degrazia have?
Some of 7227 Camino Degrazia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7227 Camino Degrazia currently offering any rent specials?
7227 Camino Degrazia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7227 Camino Degrazia pet-friendly?
No, 7227 Camino Degrazia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7227 Camino Degrazia offer parking?
Yes, 7227 Camino Degrazia offers parking.
Does 7227 Camino Degrazia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7227 Camino Degrazia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7227 Camino Degrazia have a pool?
Yes, 7227 Camino Degrazia has a pool.
Does 7227 Camino Degrazia have accessible units?
No, 7227 Camino Degrazia does not have accessible units.
Does 7227 Camino Degrazia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7227 Camino Degrazia has units with dishwashers.
