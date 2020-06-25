7227 Camino Degrazia

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

A highly remodeled condo with hardwood floors in the kitchen, dining area, living room and one of the 3 bedrooms, detached garage on the street level, 1 story unit downstairs. the kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless Steel refrigerator and a dish washer.The living living room has a fireplace and a sliding patio door leading to a patio with tiles and a view of mission hills. There are large closets in 2 bedrooms and one of the bathrooms. The unit has A/C and a heater. W/D are inside the unit.The complex has an exercise room, a pool and a jacuzzi. Easy access to a few highways and Valley Fashion mall. Questions? Please feel welcome to call Sharon 858-335-7968.