7184 Caminito Quintana
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

7184 Caminito Quintana

7184 Caminito Quintana · No Longer Available
Location

7184 Caminito Quintana, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
7184 Caminito Quintana Available 06/15/19 Detached home in La Jolla Colony! - SHOWINGS:

No showings until Monday.
Monday, 06/10 from 12 noon to 1pm
Tuesday, 06/11 from 5pm to 6:30pm

Please note:
Maximum of 3 unrelated adults.
No cosigners.

Gorgeous detached home in Barcelona, La Jolla Colony.
Like new inside - refurbished just 3 years ago.
Plush carpet and wood-like tiled flooring
Freshly painted interior
Extensive interior upgrades include
Re-tiled showers and floor tile in bathrooms
Quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Bathroom cabinets, mirrors, fixtures
Central A/C and heater

Laundry room -- washer and dryer will be provided
Attached 2-car garage
Private gated yard -- gardener included.

Just walk across the street to reach the pool/spa area..
La Jolla Colony has greenbelts, parks, running/walking trails with workout stations. Summer and Holiday concerts in the park
La Jolla Shores beach, Torrey Pines, UTC, La Jolla Village shopping and restaurants are all nearby. California living at its best!

TERMS:
Lease only - no short-term rental.
Maximum of 3 unrelated adults (3 bedrooms and limited parking)
No cosigners will be considered - tenants must show income of 3 times monthly rent.
Tenant pays electricity, cable, water/sewer
Included: trash, HOA
Renter's Insurance Required
No smoking - inside or outside
No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2408486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7184 Caminito Quintana have any available units?
7184 Caminito Quintana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7184 Caminito Quintana have?
Some of 7184 Caminito Quintana's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7184 Caminito Quintana currently offering any rent specials?
7184 Caminito Quintana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7184 Caminito Quintana pet-friendly?
No, 7184 Caminito Quintana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7184 Caminito Quintana offer parking?
Yes, 7184 Caminito Quintana offers parking.
Does 7184 Caminito Quintana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7184 Caminito Quintana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7184 Caminito Quintana have a pool?
Yes, 7184 Caminito Quintana has a pool.
Does 7184 Caminito Quintana have accessible units?
No, 7184 Caminito Quintana does not have accessible units.
Does 7184 Caminito Quintana have units with dishwashers?
No, 7184 Caminito Quintana does not have units with dishwashers.
