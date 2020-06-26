Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

7184 Caminito Quintana Available 06/15/19 Detached home in La Jolla Colony! - SHOWINGS:



No showings until Monday.

Monday, 06/10 from 12 noon to 1pm

Tuesday, 06/11 from 5pm to 6:30pm



Please note:

Maximum of 3 unrelated adults.

No cosigners.



Gorgeous detached home in Barcelona, La Jolla Colony.

Like new inside - refurbished just 3 years ago.

Plush carpet and wood-like tiled flooring

Freshly painted interior

Extensive interior upgrades include

Re-tiled showers and floor tile in bathrooms

Quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms

Stainless steel kitchen appliances

Bathroom cabinets, mirrors, fixtures

Central A/C and heater



Laundry room -- washer and dryer will be provided

Attached 2-car garage

Private gated yard -- gardener included.



Just walk across the street to reach the pool/spa area..

La Jolla Colony has greenbelts, parks, running/walking trails with workout stations. Summer and Holiday concerts in the park

La Jolla Shores beach, Torrey Pines, UTC, La Jolla Village shopping and restaurants are all nearby. California living at its best!



TERMS:

Lease only - no short-term rental.

Maximum of 3 unrelated adults (3 bedrooms and limited parking)

No cosigners will be considered - tenants must show income of 3 times monthly rent.

Tenant pays electricity, cable, water/sewer

Included: trash, HOA

Renter's Insurance Required

No smoking - inside or outside

No pets



(RLNE2408486)