7184 Caminito Quintana Available 06/15/19 Detached home in La Jolla Colony! - SHOWINGS:
No showings until Monday.
Monday, 06/10 from 12 noon to 1pm
Tuesday, 06/11 from 5pm to 6:30pm
Please note:
Maximum of 3 unrelated adults.
No cosigners.
Gorgeous detached home in Barcelona, La Jolla Colony.
Like new inside - refurbished just 3 years ago.
Plush carpet and wood-like tiled flooring
Freshly painted interior
Extensive interior upgrades include
Re-tiled showers and floor tile in bathrooms
Quartz counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms
Stainless steel kitchen appliances
Bathroom cabinets, mirrors, fixtures
Central A/C and heater
Laundry room -- washer and dryer will be provided
Attached 2-car garage
Private gated yard -- gardener included.
Just walk across the street to reach the pool/spa area..
La Jolla Colony has greenbelts, parks, running/walking trails with workout stations. Summer and Holiday concerts in the park
La Jolla Shores beach, Torrey Pines, UTC, La Jolla Village shopping and restaurants are all nearby. California living at its best!
TERMS:
Lease only - no short-term rental.
Maximum of 3 unrelated adults (3 bedrooms and limited parking)
No cosigners will be considered - tenants must show income of 3 times monthly rent.
Tenant pays electricity, cable, water/sewer
Included: trash, HOA
Renter's Insurance Required
No smoking - inside or outside
No pets
