San Diego, CA
715 Arenas St
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

715 Arenas St

715 Arenas Street · No Longer Available
Location

715 Arenas Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAIL JAN 1; WILL SHOW DEC 4 OR AFTER. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. Unfurnished. 1 Year Lease or more. Charming beach house located in Beach-Barber Tract. Centrally located, walking distance to Windansea Beach, multiple schools and the Village of La Jolla. Newer appliances, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans. Private backyard patio, perfect for relaxing, barbecuing and/or entertaining. Some peak ocean views from the living room and front yard. Separate tenant rents attached Studio/Garage w/private ent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Arenas St have any available units?
715 Arenas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Arenas St have?
Some of 715 Arenas St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Arenas St currently offering any rent specials?
715 Arenas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Arenas St pet-friendly?
No, 715 Arenas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 715 Arenas St offer parking?
Yes, 715 Arenas St offers parking.
Does 715 Arenas St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Arenas St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Arenas St have a pool?
No, 715 Arenas St does not have a pool.
Does 715 Arenas St have accessible units?
No, 715 Arenas St does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Arenas St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Arenas St has units with dishwashers.

