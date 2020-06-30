715 Arenas St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AVAIL JAN 1; WILL SHOW DEC 4 OR AFTER. DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. Unfurnished. 1 Year Lease or more. Charming beach house located in Beach-Barber Tract. Centrally located, walking distance to Windansea Beach, multiple schools and the Village of La Jolla. Newer appliances, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans. Private backyard patio, perfect for relaxing, barbecuing and/or entertaining. Some peak ocean views from the living room and front yard. Separate tenant rents attached Studio/Garage w/private ent.