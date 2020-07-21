714 Lido Court

Amenities

Modern, Upgraded 4 brm Home in Mission Beach - Just 1/2 Block from the Beach!!! - Live by the beach in style and luxury! This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home in Mission Beach is a Must See!!! Full of upgrades!!! Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen includes luxurious granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Bathrooms have beautiful, custom tile throughout. Stone tile flooring throughout with new carpet in bedrooms. This home gets so much natural light and ocean views from some windows. 2-car garage and additional off-street parking space available. This home comes with washer and dryer!



12-month Lease

Unfurnished

Tenant to pay all utilities

Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher

Laundry: In Unit

Parking: 2-Car Garage plus additional off-street space

No Smoking

One pet will be considered (1 dog under 40 lbs or 1 cat). Pet screening fee of $20.00 applies. If approved, an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



