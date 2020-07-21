All apartments in San Diego
714 Lido Court
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

714 Lido Court

714 Lido Court · No Longer Available
Location

714 Lido Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Modern, Upgraded 4 brm Home in Mission Beach - Just 1/2 Block from the Beach!!! - Live by the beach in style and luxury! This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home in Mission Beach is a Must See!!! Full of upgrades!!! Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen includes luxurious granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Bathrooms have beautiful, custom tile throughout. Stone tile flooring throughout with new carpet in bedrooms. This home gets so much natural light and ocean views from some windows. 2-car garage and additional off-street parking space available. This home comes with washer and dryer!

12-month Lease
Unfurnished
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: In Unit
Parking: 2-Car Garage plus additional off-street space
No Smoking
One pet will be considered (1 dog under 40 lbs or 1 cat). Pet screening fee of $20.00 applies. If approved, an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5321647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

