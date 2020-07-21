714 Lido Court

Amenities
Modern, Upgraded 4 brm Home in Mission Beach - Just 1/2 Block from the Beach!!! - Live by the beach in style and luxury! This 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home in Mission Beach is a Must See!!! Full of upgrades!!! Recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms! Kitchen includes luxurious granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Bathrooms have beautiful, custom tile throughout. Stone tile flooring throughout with new carpet in bedrooms. This home gets so much natural light and ocean views from some windows. 2-car garage and additional off-street parking space available. This home comes with washer and dryer!
12-month Lease
Unfurnished
Tenant to pay all utilities
Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: In Unit
Parking: 2-Car Garage plus additional off-street space
No Smoking
One pet will be considered (1 dog under 40 lbs or 1 cat). Pet screening fee of $20.00 applies. If approved, an additional $100.00 pet processing fee applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
