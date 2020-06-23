All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7132 Calabria Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7132 Calabria Unit B
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

7132 Calabria Unit B

7132 Calabria Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7132 Calabria Ct, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
UTC Renaissance Townhouse, 2 bed 2.5 bath, 1620 sq ft, 2 Car Garage - Beautiful Townhome 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1620 sqft, located in the heart of University City in the highly desirable neighborhood of Renaissance, in the Avanti Complex. Bright, open, and spacious floor plan. The Vaulted ceilings give you the feeling of spaciousness throughout this home. Beautiful, well-maintained grounds. Community pool/spa. Walk to major shopping centers with restaurants, parks, and library.
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
www.WeRentSD.com
Scott@WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754

(RLNE2108404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7132 Calabria Unit B have any available units?
7132 Calabria Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7132 Calabria Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
7132 Calabria Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7132 Calabria Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 7132 Calabria Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7132 Calabria Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 7132 Calabria Unit B offers parking.
Does 7132 Calabria Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7132 Calabria Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7132 Calabria Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 7132 Calabria Unit B has a pool.
Does 7132 Calabria Unit B have accessible units?
No, 7132 Calabria Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 7132 Calabria Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7132 Calabria Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7132 Calabria Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 7132 Calabria Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University