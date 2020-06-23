Amenities

7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 Available 03/16/19 UTC Gated Lucera Two Master Bedroom Condo - First floor condo with 2 master bedrooms and private patio overlooking the canyon. Located in UTC off Noble gives you easy access to the 805, 5 and 52 while in walking distance to the shops at Towne Center and bus line to UCSD. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in-microwave, and stove/ oven in stainless. Washer and dryer. Gated community has a pool, spa and rec center.



CABRE 01197438



(RLNE3713780)