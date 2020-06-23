All apartments in San Diego
Location

7120 Shoreline Dr, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 Available 03/16/19 UTC Gated Lucera Two Master Bedroom Condo - First floor condo with 2 master bedrooms and private patio overlooking the canyon. Located in UTC off Noble gives you easy access to the 805, 5 and 52 while in walking distance to the shops at Towne Center and bus line to UCSD. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in-microwave, and stove/ oven in stainless. Washer and dryer. Gated community has a pool, spa and rec center.

CABRE 01197438

(RLNE3713780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 have any available units?
7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 have?
Some of 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 currently offering any rent specials?
7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 pet-friendly?
No, 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 offer parking?
No, 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 does not offer parking.
Does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 have a pool?
Yes, 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 has a pool.
Does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 have accessible units?
No, 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 does not have accessible units.
Does 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7120 Shoreline Drive #2108 has units with dishwashers.
