Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

*Monthly: $7,500 (1yr lease only) -$20,000 *Rates are based on high/low season & holidays. Stunning beach home in the desirable Beach Barber Tract has charming Monterey style, 3 bedrooms and is fully furnished with recently renovated bathrooms. Only a 2 block walk to the ocean or a short stroll to restaurants, shops and La Jolla High School. Idyllic ocean views from the main dining area and 2 main bedrooms. Enjoy the brick patio perfect for a BBQ and entertaining near a gated garden.