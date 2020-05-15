All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A

7102 Calabria Court · No Longer Available
Location

7102 Calabria Court, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A Available 03/20/20 UTC Townhome for Rent! 3BD/2.5BA - Close to everything! Only $3,495/mo - Rent this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in the highly desirable and conveniently located Avanti at Renaissance! Wonderful bright & open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and picturesque windows. Nice size bedrooms, with a balcony off of the master suite. Attached 2 car garage with extra storage. Washer & dryer located in the unit. Community has a pool & spa and is just a short distance from all the lifestyle that UTC offers!

Available: March 20, 2020
Rent: $3,495
Deposit: $3,500
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities included: water, sewer, trash

Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.

Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3485853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A have any available units?
7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A have?
Some of 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A offers parking.
Does 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A has a pool.
Does 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

