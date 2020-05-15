Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool hot tub extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

7102 Calabria Ct. Unit A Available 03/20/20 UTC Townhome for Rent! 3BD/2.5BA - Close to everything! Only $3,495/mo - Rent this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in the highly desirable and conveniently located Avanti at Renaissance! Wonderful bright & open floor plan with high vaulted ceilings and picturesque windows. Nice size bedrooms, with a balcony off of the master suite. Attached 2 car garage with extra storage. Washer & dryer located in the unit. Community has a pool & spa and is just a short distance from all the lifestyle that UTC offers!



Available: March 20, 2020

Rent: $3,495

Deposit: $3,500

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities included: water, sewer, trash



Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.



Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 01272492



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3485853)