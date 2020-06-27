All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:13 PM

7051 Bobhird Drive

7051 Bobhird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7051 Bobhird Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath House in San Carlos w/A/C, Wood Flooring, Back Patio and Attached Garage - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, is located in the desirable area of San Carlos situated between La Mesa and El Cajon. Just minutes from Cowles Mtn and Lake Murray. This location is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast who likes to hike, bike, or fish. This 3 story floorpan makes perfect use of all the square footage. As you walk into the entryway you are welcomed by a hallway which opens to a dining room on the left and a spacious living room with plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, recessed LED lighting and a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen comes with two ovens, a glass flat top stove, microwave and a dishwasher. The first lower level bedroom is very spacious with an attached bathroom, lots of closet space, a built in murphy bed and a sliding glass door which opens up to the large back patio. The top floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and lots of closet space. Some of the many amenities include beautiful lush landscaping, washer/dryer hook ups, attached 2 car garage w/second refrigerator, central A/C, heat, large private patio w/built in grill.

One year lease, no smoking, renter's insurance required. Small pets ok with additional deposit, up to date shot records and proper documentation. Residents are responsible for all utilities: gas, electric, 75% of the water and trash.

FOR AN AMAZING INTERACTIVE VIRTUAL TOUR AND 3D FLOOR PLANS CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rUGXq7qF8nj

WE ARE NOW SCHEDULING APPOINTMENTS FOR SHOWINGS. THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME!

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income: Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit;
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half;
42.1% - 44% = double deposit.
3) Proof of renters insurance.
4) No co-signers.
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

(RLNE5070230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7051 Bobhird Drive have any available units?
7051 Bobhird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7051 Bobhird Drive have?
Some of 7051 Bobhird Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7051 Bobhird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7051 Bobhird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7051 Bobhird Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7051 Bobhird Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7051 Bobhird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7051 Bobhird Drive offers parking.
Does 7051 Bobhird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7051 Bobhird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7051 Bobhird Drive have a pool?
No, 7051 Bobhird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7051 Bobhird Drive have accessible units?
No, 7051 Bobhird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7051 Bobhird Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7051 Bobhird Drive has units with dishwashers.
