7051 Bobhird Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath House in San Carlos w/A/C, Wood Flooring, Back Patio and Attached Garage - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, is located in the desirable area of San Carlos situated between La Mesa and El Cajon. Just minutes from Cowles Mtn and Lake Murray. This location is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast who likes to hike, bike, or fish. This 3 story floorpan makes perfect use of all the square footage. As you walk into the entryway you are welcomed by a hallway which opens to a dining room on the left and a spacious living room with plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, recessed LED lighting and a wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen comes with two ovens, a glass flat top stove, microwave and a dishwasher. The first lower level bedroom is very spacious with an attached bathroom, lots of closet space, a built in murphy bed and a sliding glass door which opens up to the large back patio. The top floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and lots of closet space. Some of the many amenities include beautiful lush landscaping, washer/dryer hook ups, attached 2 car garage w/second refrigerator, central A/C, heat, large private patio w/built in grill.



One year lease, no smoking, renter's insurance required. Small pets ok with additional deposit, up to date shot records and proper documentation. Residents are responsible for all utilities: gas, electric, 75% of the water and trash.



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income: Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.

Debt to income ratio:

Under 38% = standard deposit;

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half;

42.1% - 44% = double deposit.

3) Proof of renters insurance.

4) No co-signers.

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed.



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

Evictions

Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

Current delinquent accounts



Equal Housing Opportunity

CalBRE License #02022468



