Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6930 Hyde Park Drive #110
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

6930 Hyde Park Drive #110

6930 Hyde Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6930 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Ground Level Condo w/Utilities Inc, Parking & Amenities Galore! - Contemporary, Ground Floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the San Carlos/Lake Murray Area. Close to parks, Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain trail heads. Centrally located between Mission Valley Shopping Center and Grossmont Shopping Center. Nearby freeways include Interstate 8, Interstate 15 and Route 52.

*Centrally located to all; parks, shopping & freeways
*Amenities galore! Including Pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ & Picnic area, Gym & Clubhouse
*Close to major freeways (I-8,I-15,Route 52)
*Lots of natural light
*Spacious living room/dining area
*Air conditioning
*Enclosed private patio
*Beautiful remodeled kitchen includes: electric range/oven, matching refrigerator, under cabinet microwave, dishwasher & sink disposal
*Granite counter tops
*Deep, hardwood, kitchen cabinets with lots of storage
*Plenty of closet/cabinet space
*Utilities included: water, sewer & trash
*1 Pet with approval & deposit
*Good Credit Required. No Smoking.
*1 or 2 year lease. Rent $1,395. Deposit $1,400 O.A.C. Available now for immediate move-in.

6930 Hyde Park Drive, #110 San Diego 92119
Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

(RLNE4470531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 have any available units?
6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 have?
Some of 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 is pet friendly.
Does 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 offer parking?
Yes, 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 offers parking.
Does 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 have a pool?
Yes, 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 has a pool.
Does 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 have accessible units?
No, 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6930 Hyde Park Drive #110 has units with dishwashers.

