Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

Ground Level Condo w/Utilities Inc, Parking & Amenities Galore! - Contemporary, Ground Floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the San Carlos/Lake Murray Area. Close to parks, Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain trail heads. Centrally located between Mission Valley Shopping Center and Grossmont Shopping Center. Nearby freeways include Interstate 8, Interstate 15 and Route 52.



*Centrally located to all; parks, shopping & freeways

*Amenities galore! Including Pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ & Picnic area, Gym & Clubhouse

*Close to major freeways (I-8,I-15,Route 52)

*Lots of natural light

*Spacious living room/dining area

*Air conditioning

*Enclosed private patio

*Beautiful remodeled kitchen includes: electric range/oven, matching refrigerator, under cabinet microwave, dishwasher & sink disposal

*Granite counter tops

*Deep, hardwood, kitchen cabinets with lots of storage

*Plenty of closet/cabinet space

*Utilities included: water, sewer & trash

*1 Pet with approval & deposit

*Good Credit Required. No Smoking.

*1 or 2 year lease. Rent $1,395. Deposit $1,400 O.A.C. Available now for immediate move-in.



6930 Hyde Park Drive, #110 San Diego 92119

Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a time to view.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



(RLNE4470531)