Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

6902 Mission Gorge Road #8

6902 Mission Gorge Road · No Longer Available
Location

6902 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 Available 06/11/20 New price! Spacious Upstairs 2 bedroom in Allied Gardens! - As you enter through the front door, you are instantly greeted with a bright open floor plan. This condo has a large living space which will accommodate a variety of furniture sizes.

The separate dining area offers plenty of natural light. To the right of the dining area is a sliding door opening to your balcony so you can enjoy the San Diego Sunsets, even during dinner time! The Kitchen flows to an open concept from the dining area. Along with a dishwasher, this kitchen also features newly refinished counters and new plank vinyl flooring.

As you stroll down the hall on your left, you will notice an abundance of cabinets for all your storage needs. To the right, you will find a spacious bathroom with a tub/shower stall combo. At the end of the hall, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom features an open concept closet.

With newer carpet and updated faux wood blinds, you'll want to call this place home!

Don't worry about the hustle and bustle of those larger communities at your new home! With this community, you'll have 2 assigned off-street parking spaces and onsite laundry!

Renters Insurance Required, No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2749572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 have any available units?
6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 have?
Some of 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 currently offering any rent specials?
6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 pet-friendly?
No, 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 offer parking?
Yes, 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 offers parking.
Does 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 have a pool?
No, 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 does not have a pool.
Does 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 have accessible units?
No, 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 has units with dishwashers.

