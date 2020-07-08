Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

6902 Mission Gorge Road #8 Available 06/11/20 New price! Spacious Upstairs 2 bedroom in Allied Gardens! - As you enter through the front door, you are instantly greeted with a bright open floor plan. This condo has a large living space which will accommodate a variety of furniture sizes.



The separate dining area offers plenty of natural light. To the right of the dining area is a sliding door opening to your balcony so you can enjoy the San Diego Sunsets, even during dinner time! The Kitchen flows to an open concept from the dining area. Along with a dishwasher, this kitchen also features newly refinished counters and new plank vinyl flooring.



As you stroll down the hall on your left, you will notice an abundance of cabinets for all your storage needs. To the right, you will find a spacious bathroom with a tub/shower stall combo. At the end of the hall, you will find 2 spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom features an open concept closet.



With newer carpet and updated faux wood blinds, you'll want to call this place home!



Don't worry about the hustle and bustle of those larger communities at your new home! With this community, you'll have 2 assigned off-street parking spaces and onsite laundry!



Renters Insurance Required, No pets.



