Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5

6901 Alvarado Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6901 Alvarado Rd, San Diego, CA 92120
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
VIDEO INSIDE! Click the picture gallery link for the Video Tour. This is a great affordable option for those looking to save money and time. Located minutes from the Alvarado Trolley Station, this cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo has everything needed to relax and focus on what is most important to you! all appliances included, with the washer and dryer inside the unit, and a pool 30 feet from your patio, everything is conveniently within walking distance or at your fingertips. Home will be completely painted and professionally cleaned for a Mid-July Move in Date. Call me to schedule an appointment to view this home ASAP! Louie Zamora, Realtor - (858)829-4414

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 have any available units?
6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 have?
Some of 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 currently offering any rent specials?
6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 pet-friendly?
No, 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 offer parking?
Yes, 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 offers parking.
Does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 have a pool?
Yes, 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 has a pool.
Does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 have accessible units?
No, 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 Alvarado Road Unit #5 has units with dishwashers.

