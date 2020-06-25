Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking garage

6883 Mission Gorge Road Available 07/01/20 Single Level House - This single family home is 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom comes with a 2 car garage. Comes with lots of off-street parking. Walled in front low maintenance courtyard. Beautiful light wood flooring throughout, skylights, bright and open floor plan. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, modern window coverings, pop out large rarer family room. Modern updated Bathrooms with granite counter-tops and wraparound custom tile shower enclosures. Sunny south exposure rear yard with two decks.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small and Large dog considered. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4862198)