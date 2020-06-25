All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 25 2020

6883 Mission Gorge Road

6883 Mission Gorge Road · (858) 576-2176
Location

6883 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6883 Mission Gorge Road · Avail. Jul 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
6883 Mission Gorge Road Available 07/01/20 Single Level House - This single family home is 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom comes with a 2 car garage. Comes with lots of off-street parking. Walled in front low maintenance courtyard. Beautiful light wood flooring throughout, skylights, bright and open floor plan. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, modern window coverings, pop out large rarer family room. Modern updated Bathrooms with granite counter-tops and wraparound custom tile shower enclosures. Sunny south exposure rear yard with two decks.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Small and Large dog considered. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4862198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6883 Mission Gorge Road have any available units?
6883 Mission Gorge Road has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6883 Mission Gorge Road have?
Some of 6883 Mission Gorge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6883 Mission Gorge Road currently offering any rent specials?
6883 Mission Gorge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6883 Mission Gorge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6883 Mission Gorge Road is pet friendly.
Does 6883 Mission Gorge Road offer parking?
Yes, 6883 Mission Gorge Road offers parking.
Does 6883 Mission Gorge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6883 Mission Gorge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6883 Mission Gorge Road have a pool?
No, 6883 Mission Gorge Road does not have a pool.
Does 6883 Mission Gorge Road have accessible units?
No, 6883 Mission Gorge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6883 Mission Gorge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6883 Mission Gorge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
