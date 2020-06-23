6855 Friars Rd. #10

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fashion Valley 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse Small pet OK - This is a two story unit which includes an eat in kitchen with lots of storage, half bath and spacious living room on the first floor. Walk up the staircase and you'll see a full bathroom with jack & jill entrance to one of the two large bedrooms.

Enjoy Mission Valley Living without the price ! - Golf, shopping, great restaurants, SDCCU Stadium and just minutes to glorious San Diego beaches! Small pet with approval $500 additional deposit and renters insurance



Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management, Inc.



Please contact us at FindaHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.



Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com



(RLNE3615769)