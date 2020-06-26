All apartments in San Diego
6830 Caminito del Greco

6830 Caminito Del Greco · No Longer Available
Location

6830 Caminito Del Greco, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
6830 Caminito del Greco Available 07/20/19 Tri-Level Townhome at Vista Del Cerro, 2-Car Garage - Spacious Tri-Level Townhome, corner unit at the Vista Del Cerro Townhomes complex in Del Cerro which is centrally located off Navajo Rd. with easy access to local schools, shopping, dining, recreation and more.

The large open floor plan has bamboo hardwood flooring through-out with tile flooring in the bathrooms, the kitchen has plenty of cabinet space along with room for a dining area.

This unit has a gas fireplace in the family room great for entertaining, the master bedroom along with second bedroom are located on the third floor, a half bath is located on the bottom floor. The central air conditioning along with forced heating will help keep you comfortable. Washer and Dryer hook-ups are located in the 2-car garage. Complex has a pool and spa, the HOA maintains the common area landscape.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, and Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking

Month to Month

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2487871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6830 Caminito del Greco have any available units?
6830 Caminito del Greco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6830 Caminito del Greco have?
Some of 6830 Caminito del Greco's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6830 Caminito del Greco currently offering any rent specials?
6830 Caminito del Greco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6830 Caminito del Greco pet-friendly?
No, 6830 Caminito del Greco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6830 Caminito del Greco offer parking?
Yes, 6830 Caminito del Greco offers parking.
Does 6830 Caminito del Greco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6830 Caminito del Greco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6830 Caminito del Greco have a pool?
Yes, 6830 Caminito del Greco has a pool.
Does 6830 Caminito del Greco have accessible units?
No, 6830 Caminito del Greco does not have accessible units.
Does 6830 Caminito del Greco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6830 Caminito del Greco has units with dishwashers.
