w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

6830 Caminito del Greco Available 07/20/19 Tri-Level Townhome at Vista Del Cerro, 2-Car Garage - Spacious Tri-Level Townhome, corner unit at the Vista Del Cerro Townhomes complex in Del Cerro which is centrally located off Navajo Rd. with easy access to local schools, shopping, dining, recreation and more.



The large open floor plan has bamboo hardwood flooring through-out with tile flooring in the bathrooms, the kitchen has plenty of cabinet space along with room for a dining area.



This unit has a gas fireplace in the family room great for entertaining, the master bedroom along with second bedroom are located on the third floor, a half bath is located on the bottom floor. The central air conditioning along with forced heating will help keep you comfortable. Washer and Dryer hook-ups are located in the 2-car garage. Complex has a pool and spa, the HOA maintains the common area landscape.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, and Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking



Month to Month



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



No Pets Allowed



