6810 51st Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

3 bedrooms, 2 baths, two car attached garage, dual pane windows, very light and airy. Central heat AND AC. Gardener included. North of Highway 8! Excellent location just steps to the park, community center, library, public pool, elementary and middle school. Close to Kaiser, Qualcomm Stadium, Mission Trails, Lake Murray, public golf course, entertainment, public transportation and much, much more.



One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing of the property.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,685, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.