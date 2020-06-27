All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 28 2019 at 8:16 PM

6810 51st Street

6810 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

6810 51st Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 baths, two car attached garage, dual pane windows, very light and airy. Central heat AND AC. Gardener included. North of Highway 8! Excellent location just steps to the park, community center, library, public pool, elementary and middle school. Close to Kaiser, Qualcomm Stadium, Mission Trails, Lake Murray, public golf course, entertainment, public transportation and much, much more.

One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing of the property. For more pictures and info, and to view all our other available properties, visit us at www.cspminc.net

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,685, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6810 51st Street have any available units?
6810 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6810 51st Street have?
Some of 6810 51st Street's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6810 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
6810 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 51st Street pet-friendly?
No, 6810 51st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6810 51st Street offer parking?
Yes, 6810 51st Street offers parking.
Does 6810 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 51st Street have a pool?
Yes, 6810 51st Street has a pool.
Does 6810 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 6810 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6810 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
