6780-301 Friars Road

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub pet friendly sauna

Mission Valley, 6780 Friars Road #301, Great Location! Close to shopping and restaurants! - A bright unfurnished 2BR/2BA condo in Fashion Valley available mid-October 2019. This 957 SF corner unit is on the third floor (building has elevator). Kitchen features stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher, and tiled floor. Dining area and living room has laminate floor. The large living room has a wall AC unit and modern cable lighting. The master bedroom is 13'x13' and has plenty of closet space. It features an in suit bathroom with walk-in stone shower stall. The second bedroom is 11.5'x12'. Both bedrooms have dimming ceiling fan light. The second bathroom has a tub. Gated community, unit comes with an assigned parking. The complex features a swimming pool, hot tub, dry sauna, BBQ area, pool table, recreation room, gym, community laundry in the building. Close to freeways: 163, 5, 8 & 805, walking distance to Fashion Valley trolley stop, 3 miles to Mission Bay, 3.5 miles to Balboa Park, 5 miles to Gaslamp Quarters. Water, trash, sewer, basic cable TV, and HOA fees are included.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5143581)