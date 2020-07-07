All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

6780-301 Friars Road

6780 Friars Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6780 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108
Linda Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Mission Valley, 6780 Friars Road #301, Great Location! Close to shopping and restaurants! - A bright unfurnished 2BR/2BA condo in Fashion Valley available mid-October 2019. This 957 SF corner unit is on the third floor (building has elevator). Kitchen features stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher, and tiled floor. Dining area and living room has laminate floor. The large living room has a wall AC unit and modern cable lighting. The master bedroom is 13'x13' and has plenty of closet space. It features an in suit bathroom with walk-in stone shower stall. The second bedroom is 11.5'x12'. Both bedrooms have dimming ceiling fan light. The second bathroom has a tub. Gated community, unit comes with an assigned parking. The complex features a swimming pool, hot tub, dry sauna, BBQ area, pool table, recreation room, gym, community laundry in the building. Close to freeways: 163, 5, 8 & 805, walking distance to Fashion Valley trolley stop, 3 miles to Mission Bay, 3.5 miles to Balboa Park, 5 miles to Gaslamp Quarters. Water, trash, sewer, basic cable TV, and HOA fees are included.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5143581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6780-301 Friars Road have any available units?
6780-301 Friars Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6780-301 Friars Road have?
Some of 6780-301 Friars Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6780-301 Friars Road currently offering any rent specials?
6780-301 Friars Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6780-301 Friars Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6780-301 Friars Road is pet friendly.
Does 6780-301 Friars Road offer parking?
Yes, 6780-301 Friars Road offers parking.
Does 6780-301 Friars Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6780-301 Friars Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6780-301 Friars Road have a pool?
Yes, 6780-301 Friars Road has a pool.
Does 6780-301 Friars Road have accessible units?
No, 6780-301 Friars Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6780-301 Friars Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6780-301 Friars Road has units with dishwashers.

