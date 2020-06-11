6760 Amherst Street - Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immediate availability!



Great layout in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located a short distance from San Diego State University and well located for access to others parts of San Diego.



Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new building, 3 off-street parking spots. Includes a nice patio perfect for entertaining. Includes A/C for those hot days!!!



Rent: $2100 per month. Owner pays trash and gardener. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included for tenants use.



Pet Policy - owner prefers no pets.



Tenant applicants processed first come first served once we receive a complete application package which must include (for every tenant on lease age 18+) a fully completed rental application form, a photo ID, proof of income (last 2 pay stubs or equivalent), and payment of $40 non-refundable application fee (per tenant 18+).



This property will go fast.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422