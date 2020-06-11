All apartments in San Diego
6760 Amherst Street - Unit B

6760 Amherst St · No Longer Available
Location

6760 Amherst St, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immediate availability!

Great layout in this 3 bedroom 2 bath home located a short distance from San Diego State University and well located for access to others parts of San Diego.

Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new building, 3 off-street parking spots. Includes a nice patio perfect for entertaining. Includes A/C for those hot days!!!

Rent: $2100 per month. Owner pays trash and gardener. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included for tenants use.

Pet Policy - owner prefers no pets.

Tenant applicants processed first come first served once we receive a complete application package which must include (for every tenant on lease age 18+) a fully completed rental application form, a photo ID, proof of income (last 2 pay stubs or equivalent), and payment of $40 non-refundable application fee (per tenant 18+).

This property will go fast.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B have any available units?
6760 Amherst Street - Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B have?
Some of 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
6760 Amherst Street - Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B offer parking?
No, 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B have a pool?
No, 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B have accessible units?
No, 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6760 Amherst Street - Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
