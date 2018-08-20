6729 Wunderlin Avenue

Amenities
Completely remodeled home in Encanto Heights tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac with stunning panoramic view. You'll find tile floors, 2" faux wood blinds and verticals throughout on new double pane windows, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There's also a 1 car garage. This home has a new driveway and two patios. There's tiled front porch and back deck. Truly a "must see". Large yard with gardener included. You'll love coming home to enjoy the view, the many amenities, and old world charm this home has to offer. Washer/Dryer
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 4/14/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.