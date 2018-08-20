All apartments in San Diego
6729 Wunderlin Avenue

Location

6729 Wunderlin Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely remodeled home in Encanto Heights tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac with stunning panoramic view. You'll find tile floors, 2" faux wood blinds and verticals throughout on new double pane windows, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There's also a 1 car garage. This home has a new driveway and two patios. There's tiled front porch and back deck. Truly a "must see". Large yard with gardener included. You'll love coming home to enjoy the view, the many amenities, and old world charm this home has to offer. Washer/Dryer

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 4/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6729 Wunderlin Avenue have any available units?
6729 Wunderlin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6729 Wunderlin Avenue have?
Some of 6729 Wunderlin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6729 Wunderlin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6729 Wunderlin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6729 Wunderlin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6729 Wunderlin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6729 Wunderlin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6729 Wunderlin Avenue offers parking.
Does 6729 Wunderlin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6729 Wunderlin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6729 Wunderlin Avenue have a pool?
No, 6729 Wunderlin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6729 Wunderlin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6729 Wunderlin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6729 Wunderlin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6729 Wunderlin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
