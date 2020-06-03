All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6724 Arinjade Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6724 Arinjade Way
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

6724 Arinjade Way

6724 Arinjade Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6724 Arinjade Way, San Diego, CA 92114
Skyline

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - On a quiet cul-de-sac, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom property is a perfect family home! Open kitchen layout, cherry wood cabinets, 2 car garage with new washer and dryer included. Family room and entry floor have hardwood floors, fireplace, sun deck, keypad entry, and dining nook. Downstairs houses 3 bedrooms, including the master bedroom with full ensuite bathroom with seperate soaking tub and walk in closet. Please contact Jennifer for showing 6197390319 text preferred.

(RLNE4799457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 Arinjade Way have any available units?
6724 Arinjade Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 Arinjade Way have?
Some of 6724 Arinjade Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 Arinjade Way currently offering any rent specials?
6724 Arinjade Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 Arinjade Way pet-friendly?
No, 6724 Arinjade Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6724 Arinjade Way offer parking?
Yes, 6724 Arinjade Way offers parking.
Does 6724 Arinjade Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6724 Arinjade Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 Arinjade Way have a pool?
No, 6724 Arinjade Way does not have a pool.
Does 6724 Arinjade Way have accessible units?
No, 6724 Arinjade Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 Arinjade Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6724 Arinjade Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University