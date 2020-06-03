6724 Arinjade Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home - On a quiet cul-de-sac, this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom property is a perfect family home! Open kitchen layout, cherry wood cabinets, 2 car garage with new washer and dryer included. Family room and entry floor have hardwood floors, fireplace, sun deck, keypad entry, and dining nook. Downstairs houses 3 bedrooms, including the master bedroom with full ensuite bathroom with seperate soaking tub and walk in closet. Please contact Jennifer for showing 6197390319 text preferred.



(RLNE4799457)