Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

6708 Tait St.

6708 Tait Street · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Tait Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
LINDA VISTA - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo Home. AVAILABLE NOW. - FEATURES: 6708 Tait Street, San Diego CA 92111. Rental amount is $1,800. This property is available 03/12/2020. Located in Linda Vista in the gated community of Tait Street Condos, this 2-story condo features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 832 square feet and 2 uncovered parking spaces.

Amazing 2-bedroom condo in Linda Vista! Lots of natural light throughout the home. Hardwood flooring throughout. Large living, gorgeous kitchen with light wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances. Great size bedrooms. Full size stackable washer/dryer in unit.

Tait Street Condos is a gated community, close to great schools, dining, and shopping. Located just up the hill from Mission Valley and Fashion Valley Mall, easy freeway access!

APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.

HEATING / AC: Wall Heating. No Air Conditioning.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Water, Sewer, Trash. Gardener paid by HOA.

PET POLICY: No pets allowed.

LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.

APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.

TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 Tait St. have any available units?
6708 Tait St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 Tait St. have?
Some of 6708 Tait St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 Tait St. currently offering any rent specials?
6708 Tait St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 Tait St. pet-friendly?
No, 6708 Tait St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6708 Tait St. offer parking?
Yes, 6708 Tait St. offers parking.
Does 6708 Tait St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6708 Tait St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 Tait St. have a pool?
No, 6708 Tait St. does not have a pool.
Does 6708 Tait St. have accessible units?
No, 6708 Tait St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 Tait St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 Tait St. has units with dishwashers.

