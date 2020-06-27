6708 Tait St.

Amenities
LINDA VISTA - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo Home. AVAILABLE NOW. - FEATURES: 6708 Tait Street, San Diego CA 92111. Rental amount is $1,800. This property is available 03/12/2020. Located in Linda Vista in the gated community of Tait Street Condos, this 2-story condo features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 832 square feet and 2 uncovered parking spaces.
Amazing 2-bedroom condo in Linda Vista! Lots of natural light throughout the home. Hardwood flooring throughout. Large living, gorgeous kitchen with light wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances. Great size bedrooms. Full size stackable washer/dryer in unit.
Tait Street Condos is a gated community, close to great schools, dining, and shopping. Located just up the hill from Mission Valley and Fashion Valley Mall, easy freeway access!
APPLIANCES: Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer, Dryer.
HEATING / AC: Wall Heating. No Air Conditioning.
UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for the following utilities: Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet. Owner Pays for: Water, Sewer, Trash. Gardener paid by HOA.
PET POLICY: No pets allowed.
LEASE / DEPOSIT: Minimum one-year lease required. The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent.
APPLICATION: Application fee is $35.00 per Adult.
TO VIEW: Please feel free to drive by the properties, however, do not disturb the occupants. All properties are shown by appointment only. Please call Michael Stone at 858-627-9321 to schedule an appointment to view the interior.
(RLNE5633783)