6688 Dondero Trail Available 07/01/20 Carmel Valley 4 bedroom in great location! - Here is an open 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a 2 car garage. An additional parking space is also included. Approx 2100 sq ft. Spacious open floor plan with lots of natural light. Kitchen is great for entertaining with island and stainless steel appliances. Located close to award winning schools, shopping and freeway access. This home is a must see. Relax in a resort like swimming pool and spa. No pets are allowed at this time. Available early July.



Contact us today to schedule a showing. Due to remote working situations, phone calls to the office will NOT be returned. Emails only. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but using social distancing measures. If you would like an in-person showing, a mask will be required. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.



DRE #02035049



No Pets Allowed



