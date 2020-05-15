6602 Beadnell Way #24.

Amenities

CENTRAL CLAIREMONT 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH. - CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Centrally located, upstairs 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. New carpet, paint and it has all that you need and want! Extra-large living room (15x18) with adjacent informal dining area. Modern all-electric kitchen with custom oak cabinets and granite counter tops. Features double sinks, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite (12x15) has plantation blinds, formal dressing area with separated shower and toilet. Full oak vanity with marble counter top. Very nice! Hall bath has exactly the same along with designer fixtures in both! Extra bedroom features a full wall of ceiling to floor mirrored wardrobe doors. Modern complex with pool. on-site laundry. Assigned parking space. Walk to major shopping and just a minute from freeway access.



WWW.NORTHCUTTPROPERTIES.COM



No pets allowed. 1-year lease. NO CO-SIGNERS.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



