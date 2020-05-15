6602 Beadnell Way #24.

All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

Location

6602 Beadnell Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
CENTRAL CLAIREMONT 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH. - CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Centrally located, upstairs 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. New carpet, paint and it has all that you need and want! Extra-large living room (15x18) with adjacent informal dining area. Modern all-electric kitchen with custom oak cabinets and granite counter tops. Features double sinks, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite (12x15) has plantation blinds, formal dressing area with separated shower and toilet. Full oak vanity with marble counter top. Very nice! Hall bath has exactly the same along with designer fixtures in both! Extra bedroom features a full wall of ceiling to floor mirrored wardrobe doors. Modern complex with pool. on-site laundry. Assigned parking space. Walk to major shopping and just a minute from freeway access.

WWW.NORTHCUTTPROPERTIES.COM

No pets allowed. 1-year lease. NO CO-SIGNERS.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5409776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6602 Beadnell Way #24 have any available units?
6602 Beadnell Way #24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6602 Beadnell Way #24 have?
Some of 6602 Beadnell Way #24's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 Beadnell Way #24 currently offering any rent specials?
6602 Beadnell Way #24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 Beadnell Way #24 pet-friendly?
No, 6602 Beadnell Way #24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6602 Beadnell Way #24 offer parking?
Yes, 6602 Beadnell Way #24 offers parking.
Does 6602 Beadnell Way #24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6602 Beadnell Way #24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 Beadnell Way #24 have a pool?
Yes, 6602 Beadnell Way #24 has a pool.
Does 6602 Beadnell Way #24 have accessible units?
No, 6602 Beadnell Way #24 does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 Beadnell Way #24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6602 Beadnell Way #24 has units with dishwashers.

