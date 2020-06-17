All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

6583 Bell Bluff Ave

6583 Bell Bluff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6583 Bell Bluff Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Condo in San Carlos with Views - 2Br/1Ba Upstairs Condo 880 Sq-ft with views!
Open Floor Plan
Carpet throughout
Kitchen with wood cabinets, new stainless-steel stove and dishwasher
Wall AC in Living Room
Spacious Living Room with glass slider to balcony with views
Hall bath includes white vanity with soaking tub/shower
Tandem covered carport
Amenities include Coin Laundry on site, extra storage, swimming pool
San Carlos neighborhood, near Mission Trails, & trendy restaurants.
Schools include Dailard Elementary, Pershing Middle School and Patrick Henry High school
NO Pets Please!
Available NOW
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
Non-smoking property
www.MercerProperites.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5587903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6583 Bell Bluff Ave have any available units?
6583 Bell Bluff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6583 Bell Bluff Ave have?
Some of 6583 Bell Bluff Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6583 Bell Bluff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6583 Bell Bluff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6583 Bell Bluff Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6583 Bell Bluff Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6583 Bell Bluff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6583 Bell Bluff Ave offers parking.
Does 6583 Bell Bluff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6583 Bell Bluff Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6583 Bell Bluff Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6583 Bell Bluff Ave has a pool.
Does 6583 Bell Bluff Ave have accessible units?
No, 6583 Bell Bluff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6583 Bell Bluff Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6583 Bell Bluff Ave has units with dishwashers.

