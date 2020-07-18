All apartments in San Diego
6522 Kelly St.

6522 Kelly Street · (858) 333-7412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6522 Kelly Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2400 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
e-payments
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
2 Story Townhome w/Large Yard! Available TODAY! - Property Id: 313717

Welcome Home!
6522 Kelly Street, San Diego, CA 92111
$2400.00/mo

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Gated Parking: No
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Floor: 2 Story Town Home
Property Type: Town Home
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online

DESCRIPTION
Kelly 12 is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!

RENTAL FEATURES

Living area
Full size Closets
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Garbage disposal
Full bathroom
Cable-ready

LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Smoke free & pet free. ***Photos are of a similar unit
ADDITIONAL LINKS

Virtual Tour: www.astrovistaapartments.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6522-kelly-st.-san-diego-ca/313717
Property Id 313717

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5943301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6522 Kelly St. have any available units?
6522 Kelly St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6522 Kelly St. have?
Some of 6522 Kelly St.'s amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6522 Kelly St. currently offering any rent specials?
6522 Kelly St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6522 Kelly St. pet-friendly?
No, 6522 Kelly St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6522 Kelly St. offer parking?
Yes, 6522 Kelly St. offers parking.
Does 6522 Kelly St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6522 Kelly St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6522 Kelly St. have a pool?
No, 6522 Kelly St. does not have a pool.
Does 6522 Kelly St. have accessible units?
No, 6522 Kelly St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6522 Kelly St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6522 Kelly St. does not have units with dishwashers.
