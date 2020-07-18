Amenities

2 Story Townhome w/Large Yard! Available TODAY! - Property Id: 313717



Welcome Home!

6522 Kelly Street, San Diego, CA 92111

$2400.00/mo



KEY FEATURES



Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Gated Parking: No

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,000

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Floor: 2 Story Town Home

Property Type: Town Home

Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online



DESCRIPTION

Kelly 12 is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!



RENTAL FEATURES



Living area

Full size Closets

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Garbage disposal

Full bathroom

Cable-ready



LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Smoke free & pet free. ***Photos are of a similar unit

ADDITIONAL LINKS



Virtual Tour: www.astrovistaapartments.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6522-kelly-st.-san-diego-ca/313717

