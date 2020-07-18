Amenities
2 Story Townhome w/Large Yard! Available TODAY! - Property Id: 313717
Welcome Home!
6522 Kelly Street, San Diego, CA 92111
$2400.00/mo
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Gated Parking: No
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Floor: 2 Story Town Home
Property Type: Town Home
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online
DESCRIPTION
Kelly 12 is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living area
Full size Closets
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Garbage disposal
Full bathroom
Cable-ready
LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Smoke free & pet free. ***Photos are of a similar unit
ADDITIONAL LINKS
Virtual Tour: www.astrovistaapartments.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6522-kelly-st.-san-diego-ca/313717
Property Id 313717
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5943301)