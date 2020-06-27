Amenities

6517 Delbarton Street Available 08/07/19 **NEW LISTING: Gorgeous single story home with SOLAR** - Allied Gardens: brand new on the market! This single story home has been meticulously maintained by owner who has fully remodeled the living area, kitchen and master bath. Very open floor plan great for entertaining and day-to-day living. Kitchen has every feature the gourmet chef might want! Energy amenities include: Solar panels, car charging station, tankless water heater, new air conditioner and furnace. Indoor laundry with washer/dryer, too. The backyard is great for entertaining as well: built in barbeque, lower and upper patios. Great location - close to shopping, restaurants, easy access to 15 and 8 freeways.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY COMPANY AUTHORIZED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER IN THE RENTAL OF THIS PROPERTY. CALBRE#01255583



(RLNE3844319)