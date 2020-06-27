All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

6517 Delbarton Street

6517 Delbarton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6517 Delbarton Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
car charging
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car charging
bbq/grill
6517 Delbarton Street Available 08/07/19 **NEW LISTING: Gorgeous single story home with SOLAR** - Allied Gardens: brand new on the market! This single story home has been meticulously maintained by owner who has fully remodeled the living area, kitchen and master bath. Very open floor plan great for entertaining and day-to-day living. Kitchen has every feature the gourmet chef might want! Energy amenities include: Solar panels, car charging station, tankless water heater, new air conditioner and furnace. Indoor laundry with washer/dryer, too. The backyard is great for entertaining as well: built in barbeque, lower and upper patios. Great location - close to shopping, restaurants, easy access to 15 and 8 freeways.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY COMPANY AUTHORIZED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER IN THE RENTAL OF THIS PROPERTY. CALBRE#01255583

(RLNE3844319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6517 Delbarton Street have any available units?
6517 Delbarton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6517 Delbarton Street have?
Some of 6517 Delbarton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6517 Delbarton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6517 Delbarton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6517 Delbarton Street pet-friendly?
No, 6517 Delbarton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6517 Delbarton Street offer parking?
No, 6517 Delbarton Street does not offer parking.
Does 6517 Delbarton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6517 Delbarton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6517 Delbarton Street have a pool?
No, 6517 Delbarton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6517 Delbarton Street have accessible units?
No, 6517 Delbarton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6517 Delbarton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6517 Delbarton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
