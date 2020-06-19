6460 Sullivan Ave

Amenities
Gorgeous updated two bedroom apartment at an excellent price!
Move-in special: $1,000 deposit (on approved credit) and $350 off your first full month of rent!
Convenient location, just a fifteen-minute drive to downtown San Diego and the Naval Base and twenty minutes to San Diego State.
An easy 10-minute walk to Encanto Trolley Station, local transportation stops, Encanto Park, supermarket, restaurants, and shops.
Features:
Two bedrooms, one bathroom
Beautifully upgraded ground floor cottage style apartment
Stunning and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, gas range/oven, new charcoal colored counters and white cabinets, and dual sink
Upgraded bathroom with newer cabinets, counters, shower, bathtub, and window
Hardwood floors, blinds, and modern ceiling fans throughout
Water and trash included
Central gas heat
On site laundry
Off street parking
No pets please
$1,000 deposit
Please call 619-436-1076 for a showing.
We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!
Mynd Management
License #02014508
Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4478921)