San Diego, CA
6460 Sullivan Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6460 Sullivan Ave

6460 Sullivan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6460 Sullivan Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous updated two bedroom apartment at an excellent price!

Move-in special: $1,000 deposit (on approved credit) and $350 off your first full month of rent!

Convenient location, just a fifteen-minute drive to downtown San Diego and the Naval Base and twenty minutes to San Diego State.

An easy 10-minute walk to Encanto Trolley Station, local transportation stops, Encanto Park, supermarket, restaurants, and shops.

Features:
Two bedrooms, one bathroom
Beautifully upgraded ground floor cottage style apartment
Stunning and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, gas range/oven, new charcoal colored counters and white cabinets, and dual sink
Upgraded bathroom with newer cabinets, counters, shower, bathtub, and window
Hardwood floors, blinds, and modern ceiling fans throughout
Water and trash included
Central gas heat
On site laundry
Off street parking
No pets please
$1,000 deposit

Please call 619-436-1076 for a showing.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4478921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6460 Sullivan Ave have any available units?
6460 Sullivan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6460 Sullivan Ave have?
Some of 6460 Sullivan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6460 Sullivan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6460 Sullivan Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6460 Sullivan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6460 Sullivan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6460 Sullivan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6460 Sullivan Ave does offer parking.
Does 6460 Sullivan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6460 Sullivan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6460 Sullivan Ave have a pool?
No, 6460 Sullivan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6460 Sullivan Ave have accessible units?
No, 6460 Sullivan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6460 Sullivan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6460 Sullivan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
