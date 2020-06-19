6460 Sullivan Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous updated two bedroom apartment at an excellent price!



Move-in special: $1,000 deposit (on approved credit) and $350 off your first full month of rent!



Convenient location, just a fifteen-minute drive to downtown San Diego and the Naval Base and twenty minutes to San Diego State.



An easy 10-minute walk to Encanto Trolley Station, local transportation stops, Encanto Park, supermarket, restaurants, and shops.



Features:

Two bedrooms, one bathroom

Beautifully upgraded ground floor cottage style apartment

Stunning and spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, microwave, gas range/oven, new charcoal colored counters and white cabinets, and dual sink

Upgraded bathroom with newer cabinets, counters, shower, bathtub, and window

Hardwood floors, blinds, and modern ceiling fans throughout

Water and trash included

Central gas heat

On site laundry

Off street parking

No pets please

$1,000 deposit



Please call 619-436-1076 for a showing.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

License #02014508



Working with Mynd, you get:

*A fast online application process

*A resident mobile application to request service in the home

*Electronic rental payments

*Budget-friendly renters insurance



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4478921)