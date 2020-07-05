All apartments in San Diego
6445 Goodwin St.

6445 Goodwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

6445 Goodwin Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath with View! (USD / Linda Vista) -
Located at the end of a large cul-de-sac, complete with panoramic viewsthis home has it all!

Great Central location with views looking out over USD, Tecolote Canyon Golf course, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park,etc!
Quick and easy access to 163, 5, and 8 Freeways! Just minutes to the beach, mission bay, presidio park, sea world, and of course Fashion Valley Mall.

This single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home was completely remodeled December 2015/January 2016.
*Bamboo hardwood flooring!
*Dual Pane windows!
*Updated Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances!
*Bathrooms were completely updated with granite, and beautiful updated tile and cabinetry!
*Updated Roof!
*Updated Stucco and Paint!

Huge 7'X15' Storage shed at backyard!

Room dimensions(aprox):
Living Room: 21'X11'
Dining Room: 9'X8'
Master Bedroom: 12'X9'
Bedroom 2: 11'X9'
Bedroom 3: 10'X9'
1025 Sq Ft.

Requirements:
All adults must fill out an application.
$35 per adult for application fee.
Must provide 2 of the most recent months paystubs (to verify income) And 2019 w2
NET income must be at least 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent amount.
Must have good rental references, preferably long term.
Must carry renters insurance

Will consider pets. Owner reserves right to to approve pet
$500 Refundable pet deposit.

Looking for an immediate move in

Rent: $2995
Deposit: $2995
Lease term: Minimum 1 year lease. Will consider longer term lease.
Tenant is responsible for water, gas/electricity, cable
Owner pays for trash

Interested in viewing? Text derik at 619-820-2584. Please; Text only. Please mention "goodwin" in the text.

House is completely disinfected and ready for showings at any time.

Countywide Real Estate & Property Management, Inc
BRE# 01305435

(RLNE4076867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6445 Goodwin St. have any available units?
6445 Goodwin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6445 Goodwin St. have?
Some of 6445 Goodwin St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6445 Goodwin St. currently offering any rent specials?
6445 Goodwin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6445 Goodwin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6445 Goodwin St. is pet friendly.
Does 6445 Goodwin St. offer parking?
No, 6445 Goodwin St. does not offer parking.
Does 6445 Goodwin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6445 Goodwin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6445 Goodwin St. have a pool?
No, 6445 Goodwin St. does not have a pool.
Does 6445 Goodwin St. have accessible units?
No, 6445 Goodwin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6445 Goodwin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6445 Goodwin St. does not have units with dishwashers.

