6445 Goodwin St.

3 Bedroom 2 Bath with View! (USD / Linda Vista) -

Located at the end of a large cul-de-sac, complete with panoramic viewsthis home has it all!



Great Central location with views looking out over USD, Tecolote Canyon Golf course, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park,etc!

Quick and easy access to 163, 5, and 8 Freeways! Just minutes to the beach, mission bay, presidio park, sea world, and of course Fashion Valley Mall.



This single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home was completely remodeled December 2015/January 2016.

*Bamboo hardwood flooring!

*Dual Pane windows!

*Updated Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances!

*Bathrooms were completely updated with granite, and beautiful updated tile and cabinetry!

*Updated Roof!

*Updated Stucco and Paint!



Huge 7'X15' Storage shed at backyard!



Room dimensions(aprox):

Living Room: 21'X11'

Dining Room: 9'X8'

Master Bedroom: 12'X9'

Bedroom 2: 11'X9'

Bedroom 3: 10'X9'

1025 Sq Ft.



Requirements:

All adults must fill out an application.

$35 per adult for application fee.

Must provide 2 of the most recent months paystubs (to verify income) And 2019 w2

NET income must be at least 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent amount.

Must have good rental references, preferably long term.

Must carry renters insurance



Will consider pets. Owner reserves right to to approve pet

$500 Refundable pet deposit.



Looking for an immediate move in



Rent: $2995

Deposit: $2995

Lease term: Minimum 1 year lease. Will consider longer term lease.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas/electricity, cable

Owner pays for trash



Interested in viewing? Text derik at 619-820-2584. Please; Text only. Please mention "goodwin" in the text.



House is completely disinfected and ready for showings at any time.



Countywide Real Estate & Property Management, Inc

BRE# 01305435



(RLNE4076867)