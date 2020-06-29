All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 7 2019 at 10:31 AM

6397 Rancho Mission Rd

6397 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6397 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
Central Mission Valley Location-less than 15 minutes to pretty much anywhere in San Diego- 1 minute to get to I-15.

This 2bd/2.5ba townhouse is fully remodeled and has panoramic views. This is easily the best unit in the Friar's Mission complex. Best location and best condition.

Rent: $2,500 per month
Deposit $3,000

1,300 sq/ft plus full 2-car attached garage (all owned vehicles must be stored in garage, other parking available but requires fee and additional permit granted by HOA), additional storage-you won't find this anywhere in Mission Valley.

Upgrades:
- tile floors throughout upstairs
- carpeting downstairs
- NEW custom paint throughout
- baseboard
- crown molding
- remodeled guest bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and tile surround
- brand new modern master bath with glass tile spa shower
- remodeled half bathroom with vessel sink
- stainless appliances, granite counter tops, fully remodeled kitchen
- ceiling fan in master bedroom
- washer and dryer, oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave (included)
- NEW energy-saving heat and A/C unit
- New water softener

The upstairs includes garage access from the inside of the townhome, kitchen, dining, living space, upper balcony space, half bath and 3 closets. The downstairs has access to hallway storage, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, access to a small yard located off the master bedroom.

Community Includes:
-2 pools with spas
-tennis court
-clubhouse (can be rented for parties/gatherings for a small fee)
-trash/recycling
-water
-exterior of the complex was newly painted

TENANT PAYS SDGE

Application Process: all applicants over the age of 18 must complete an appication to include a credit and background check. All individuals must qualify independently (not as joint applications). First come, first serve basis and will be granted to the best and most qualified.

Easy access to I-15, 8, 805 and SR163 Freeway and just minutes away from the Fenton Parkeway, Mission Valley and Fashion Valley Malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

