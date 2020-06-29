6397 Rancho Mission Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court dogs allowed

Central Mission Valley Location-less than 15 minutes to pretty much anywhere in San Diego- 1 minute to get to I-15.



This 2bd/2.5ba townhouse is fully remodeled and has panoramic views. This is easily the best unit in the Friar's Mission complex. Best location and best condition.



Rent: $2,500 per month

Deposit $3,000



1,300 sq/ft plus full 2-car attached garage (all owned vehicles must be stored in garage, other parking available but requires fee and additional permit granted by HOA), additional storage-you won't find this anywhere in Mission Valley.



Upgrades:

- tile floors throughout upstairs

- carpeting downstairs

- NEW custom paint throughout

- baseboard

- crown molding

- remodeled guest bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and tile surround

- brand new modern master bath with glass tile spa shower

- remodeled half bathroom with vessel sink

- stainless appliances, granite counter tops, fully remodeled kitchen

- ceiling fan in master bedroom

- washer and dryer, oven/range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave (included)

- NEW energy-saving heat and A/C unit

- New water softener



The upstairs includes garage access from the inside of the townhome, kitchen, dining, living space, upper balcony space, half bath and 3 closets. The downstairs has access to hallway storage, 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, access to a small yard located off the master bedroom.



Community Includes:

-2 pools with spas

-tennis court

-clubhouse (can be rented for parties/gatherings for a small fee)

-trash/recycling

-water

-exterior of the complex was newly painted



TENANT PAYS SDGE



Application Process: all applicants over the age of 18 must complete an appication to include a credit and background check. All individuals must qualify independently (not as joint applications). First come, first serve basis and will be granted to the best and most qualified.



Easy access to I-15, 8, 805 and SR163 Freeway and just minutes away from the Fenton Parkeway, Mission Valley and Fashion Valley Malls.