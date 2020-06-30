All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

6390 Lake Shore Dr

6390 Lake Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6390 Lake Shore Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 4B/3BA Upgraded House w/ Pool, Golf Course Views & Central Heating/Air! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 4B/3BA house available for lease in Lake Murray featuring nearly 2200 SF over three levels. This beautifully upgraded property boasts:
-Low maintenance front and backyards featuring a gorgeous panoramic view of Lake Murray and surrounding parks!
-Private swimming pool maintained by landlord!
-Solar system installed minimizes energy bills
-Large driveway & attached garage w/ provided side-by-side washer/dryer. Tons of storage space in garage
-Spacious open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen upon entering
-Nicely upgraded kitchen w/ quartz countertops & all stainless steel appliances!
-Master suite w/ large dual closets & private bathroom
-Three bright guest bedrooms & full guest bathroom upstairs
-Downstairs bonus family room has bathroom w/ stall shower!
-Gorgeous engineered hardwood flooring w/ no carpets to worry about!
-Central A/C & heat throughout the property

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3975
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0CWegB4FdU
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Lake Murray
- PARKING: Attached garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1965

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used. As-is items: wireless security system
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5517716)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6390 Lake Shore Dr have any available units?
6390 Lake Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6390 Lake Shore Dr have?
Some of 6390 Lake Shore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6390 Lake Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6390 Lake Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6390 Lake Shore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6390 Lake Shore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6390 Lake Shore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6390 Lake Shore Dr offers parking.
Does 6390 Lake Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6390 Lake Shore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6390 Lake Shore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6390 Lake Shore Dr has a pool.
Does 6390 Lake Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 6390 Lake Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6390 Lake Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6390 Lake Shore Dr has units with dishwashers.

