6383 Mt. Ackerman Dr.

Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Clairemont 3-Bedroom, 2-ba. + Family Room - Spacious home in great area! 1,545 sq. ft. Big living room plus an even bigger family room. Beautiful raised-hearth corner fireplace. Great kitchen! Ceramic tiled floors, tiled counters, double sinks, and a 10 ft. breakfast bar! Extra large master suite. 2-car garage with workbench, shelves and opener. 2 blocks to major shopping. 1/2 block to elementary school. Everything else you can walk! Check out video and pictures!!!



1- year lease.

No pets.

Call Northcutt Properties, Inc at 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



www.northcuttproperties.com



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5000266)