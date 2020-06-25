6365 Seaman Street, San Diego, CA 92120 Allied Gardens
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming tastefully upgraded this home is ideally located near hospital, shopping and dining. Home has been upgraded over the last couple of years by previous owner. New heater and ducts were just installed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6365 Seaman St have any available units?
6365 Seaman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6365 Seaman St have?
Some of 6365 Seaman St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6365 Seaman St currently offering any rent specials?
6365 Seaman St is not currently offering any rent specials.