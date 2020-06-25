All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6365 Seaman St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6365 Seaman St
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

6365 Seaman St

6365 Seaman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6365 Seaman Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming tastefully upgraded this home is ideally located near hospital, shopping and dining. Home has been upgraded over the last couple of years by previous owner. New heater and ducts were just installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6365 Seaman St have any available units?
6365 Seaman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6365 Seaman St have?
Some of 6365 Seaman St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6365 Seaman St currently offering any rent specials?
6365 Seaman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6365 Seaman St pet-friendly?
No, 6365 Seaman St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6365 Seaman St offer parking?
Yes, 6365 Seaman St offers parking.
Does 6365 Seaman St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6365 Seaman St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6365 Seaman St have a pool?
No, 6365 Seaman St does not have a pool.
Does 6365 Seaman St have accessible units?
No, 6365 Seaman St does not have accessible units.
Does 6365 Seaman St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6365 Seaman St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University