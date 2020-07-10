All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3

6343 Arms Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6343 Arms Lake Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This is for one bedroom in a three bedroom house. Your room is about 10 feet by 10 feet, good enough for a full size bed and possibly a desk. The house has a laundry room, a kitchen, patio, lawn area, and living room. Currently their is 2 adult males in the other two rooms. Your room shares a bathroom with one of the other tenants. This home is in the middle of San Carlos in the 92119 zip code close to everything. One of the tenants has a dog so any tenant must be OK with that. No other pets allowed, sorry. House has a parking in front and on the street for any type of car. All three tenants would split the utilities that is in one of the tenants name. House has high speed internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 have any available units?
6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 have?
Some of 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 offers parking.
Does 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3 has units with dishwashers.
