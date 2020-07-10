6343 Arms Lake Avenue - 3

Amenities

This is for one bedroom in a three bedroom house. Your room is about 10 feet by 10 feet, good enough for a full size bed and possibly a desk. The house has a laundry room, a kitchen, patio, lawn area, and living room. Currently their is 2 adult males in the other two rooms. Your room shares a bathroom with one of the other tenants. This home is in the middle of San Carlos in the 92119 zip code close to everything. One of the tenants has a dog so any tenant must be OK with that. No other pets allowed, sorry. House has a parking in front and on the street for any type of car. All three tenants would split the utilities that is in one of the tenants name. House has high speed internet.