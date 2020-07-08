6342 Clara Lee Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

THIS IS NOT A STUDIO FOR RENT.



THIS LISTING IS A ROOM FOR RENT IN A SHARED HOME.



Amazing, room for rent in a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom private home in San Diego. Amenities included: Solar, central air, central heat; Kitchen: gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building + outdoor clothes drying yard, fully furnished home for female, NON SMOKER of any kind. NO lease, ALL utilities paid, including tv/wifi. SHARE COMMON AREAS. Walking distance to: bus, trolley, grocery, library, swimming pool, parks, .... Date Available: May 16th 2020. $950/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Eleanor at 619-861-7600 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.