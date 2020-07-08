All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6342 Clara Lee Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6342 Clara Lee Ave.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

6342 Clara Lee Ave.

6342 Clara Lee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6342 Clara Lee Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
THIS IS NOT A STUDIO FOR RENT.

THIS LISTING IS A ROOM FOR RENT IN A SHARED HOME.

Amazing, room for rent in a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom private home in San Diego. Amenities included: Solar, central air, central heat; Kitchen: gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building + outdoor clothes drying yard, fully furnished home for female, NON SMOKER of any kind. NO lease, ALL utilities paid, including tv/wifi. SHARE COMMON AREAS. Walking distance to: bus, trolley, grocery, library, swimming pool, parks, .... Date Available: May 16th 2020. $950/month rent. $500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Eleanor at 619-861-7600 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6342 Clara Lee Ave. have any available units?
6342 Clara Lee Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6342 Clara Lee Ave. have?
Some of 6342 Clara Lee Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6342 Clara Lee Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6342 Clara Lee Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6342 Clara Lee Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6342 Clara Lee Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6342 Clara Lee Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6342 Clara Lee Ave. offers parking.
Does 6342 Clara Lee Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6342 Clara Lee Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6342 Clara Lee Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 6342 Clara Lee Ave. has a pool.
Does 6342 Clara Lee Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6342 Clara Lee Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6342 Clara Lee Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6342 Clara Lee Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University