Amenities
6328 Mesita Dr. Available 08/01/20 SDSU HOUSING - 5BD/3BA House near SDSU + parking + hardwood -Lease starts August 2020 - 6328 Mesita
This house near is SDSU at Montezuma and 63rd it is a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house near SDSU. Long driveway with extra parking. No permit needed. Beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances with a nice sized backyard, hardwood floors throughout the ground floor, new blinds/paint. All Large bedrooms. Even a two-car garage!
$4,500/month
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Lawn
Heat: forced air
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Off-street parking
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1951
Sq Footage: 2059 sqft.
Bedrooms: 5 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $4,500
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed - Pet Fee
Laundry: In Unit
Lot Size: 2050 Square Feet
Property Type: Single-Family House
The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final Extra!, Trader Joe's and Ralphs.
Nearby coffee shops include Duet Coffee, Prince Hookah Cafe, and Clockwork Coffee Shoppe.
Nearby restaurants include Trujillo's Taco Shop, Bridges Bar & Grill, and Abraj Mediterranean Restaurant.
6328 Mesita Dr is near Montezuma Park, Clay Park, and San Diego State University.
(RLNE3001026)