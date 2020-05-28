Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage

6328 Mesita Dr. Available 08/01/20 SDSU HOUSING - 5BD/3BA House near SDSU + parking + hardwood -Lease starts August 2020 - 6328 Mesita



This house near is SDSU at Montezuma and 63rd it is a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house near SDSU. Long driveway with extra parking. No permit needed. Beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances with a nice sized backyard, hardwood floors throughout the ground floor, new blinds/paint. All Large bedrooms. Even a two-car garage!



$4,500/month



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage disposal

Fenced yard

Lawn

Heat: forced air

Cable-ready

Hardwood floor



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Off-street parking



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1951

Sq Footage: 2059 sqft.

Bedrooms: 5 Beds

Bathrooms: 3 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $4,500

Pets Policy: Pets Allowed - Pet Fee

Laundry: In Unit

Lot Size: 2050 Square Feet

Property Type: Single-Family House



The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final Extra!, Trader Joe's and Ralphs.



Nearby coffee shops include Duet Coffee, Prince Hookah Cafe, and Clockwork Coffee Shoppe.



Nearby restaurants include Trujillo's Taco Shop, Bridges Bar & Grill, and Abraj Mediterranean Restaurant.



6328 Mesita Dr is near Montezuma Park, Clay Park, and San Diego State University.



(RLNE3001026)