Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6328 Mesita Dr.

6328 Mesita Drive · (619) 295-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6328 Mesita Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6328 Mesita Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
6328 Mesita Dr. Available 08/01/20 SDSU HOUSING - 5BD/3BA House near SDSU + parking + hardwood -Lease starts August 2020 - 6328 Mesita

This house near is SDSU at Montezuma and 63rd it is a 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house near SDSU. Long driveway with extra parking. No permit needed. Beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances with a nice sized backyard, hardwood floors throughout the ground floor, new blinds/paint. All Large bedrooms. Even a two-car garage!

$4,500/month

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Fenced yard
Lawn
Heat: forced air
Cable-ready
Hardwood floor

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Off-street parking

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1951
Sq Footage: 2059 sqft.
Bedrooms: 5 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $4,500
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed - Pet Fee
Laundry: In Unit
Lot Size: 2050 Square Feet
Property Type: Single-Family House

The closest grocery stores are Smart & Final Extra!, Trader Joe's and Ralphs.

Nearby coffee shops include Duet Coffee, Prince Hookah Cafe, and Clockwork Coffee Shoppe.

Nearby restaurants include Trujillo's Taco Shop, Bridges Bar & Grill, and Abraj Mediterranean Restaurant.

6328 Mesita Dr is near Montezuma Park, Clay Park, and San Diego State University.

(RLNE3001026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6328 Mesita Dr. have any available units?
6328 Mesita Dr. has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6328 Mesita Dr. have?
Some of 6328 Mesita Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6328 Mesita Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6328 Mesita Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6328 Mesita Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6328 Mesita Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6328 Mesita Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6328 Mesita Dr. does offer parking.
Does 6328 Mesita Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6328 Mesita Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6328 Mesita Dr. have a pool?
No, 6328 Mesita Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6328 Mesita Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6328 Mesita Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6328 Mesita Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6328 Mesita Dr. has units with dishwashers.
