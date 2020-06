Amenities

Only 2 Blocks to Windansea Beach from this wonderful Lower Hermosa location. Remodeled Traditional House on a quiet street West of LJ Blvd. Available Sept. 1st, unfurnished, with a large eat-in kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances, beautiful Oak Hardwood floors, French Doors in the Master Bedroom & Family room. Two Car Garage (detached) and plenty of additional off street parking. The very large grass backyard is fully fenced and perfect for entertaining. Pet Friendly.