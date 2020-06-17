All apartments in San Diego
6312 Montezuma Road
6312 Montezuma Road

6312 Montezuma Road · No Longer Available
Location

6312 Montezuma Road, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 2 blocks from SDSU! 3br, 2 bath, well maintained! - Property Id: 24130

Great corner location just 2 blocks from the SDSU campus! Lots of windows and natural lighting!! 3BR/2BA home. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors, upgraded electrical throughout, upgraded flooring in bathrooms, cozy fireplace in living room, ceiling fans in bedrooms, dual paned windows, fully enclosed patio, attached 2 car garage.

Easy walk to SDSU. Parking in driveway, in garage and on the street (tenant must apply for parking permit).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24130
Property Id 24130

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5839515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6312 Montezuma Road have any available units?
6312 Montezuma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6312 Montezuma Road have?
Some of 6312 Montezuma Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6312 Montezuma Road currently offering any rent specials?
6312 Montezuma Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 Montezuma Road pet-friendly?
No, 6312 Montezuma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6312 Montezuma Road offer parking?
Yes, 6312 Montezuma Road does offer parking.
Does 6312 Montezuma Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6312 Montezuma Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 Montezuma Road have a pool?
No, 6312 Montezuma Road does not have a pool.
Does 6312 Montezuma Road have accessible units?
No, 6312 Montezuma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 Montezuma Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6312 Montezuma Road has units with dishwashers.
