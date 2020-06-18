6306 Sagebrush Bend Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Experience indoor/outdoor living in one of the most luxurious homes in Pacific Highland Ranch of Carmel Valley! Built in 2013, this home comes with first floor in-law suite with a spacious bedroom, walk-in shower, sitting area and separate entry. Expansive living and family areas extend to the outdoor patio and backyard through folding glass doors. Chef's kitchen with high-end appliances, double counter tops and abundance of storage. Home is close to community center. Solar panels with the house.