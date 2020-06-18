All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

6306 Sagebrush Bend Way

6306 Sagebrush Bend Way · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Sagebrush Bend Way, San Diego, CA 92130
North City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Experience indoor/outdoor living in one of the most luxurious homes in Pacific Highland Ranch of Carmel Valley! Built in 2013, this home comes with first floor in-law suite with a spacious bedroom, walk-in shower, sitting area and separate entry. Expansive living and family areas extend to the outdoor patio and backyard through folding glass doors. Chef's kitchen with high-end appliances, double counter tops and abundance of storage. Home is close to community center. Solar panels with the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way have any available units?
6306 Sagebrush Bend Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way have?
Some of 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Sagebrush Bend Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way pet-friendly?
No, 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way offer parking?
Yes, 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way offers parking.
Does 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way have a pool?
Yes, 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way has a pool.
Does 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way have accessible units?
No, 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6306 Sagebrush Bend Way has units with dishwashers.
