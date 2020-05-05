6275 Rancho Mission Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

*****HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!!!******1 bedroom/1 bathroom Mission Valley ground level condo with private patio available in the Mission Heights community! Open and bright floor plan with large living room area, spacious closet and entertaining kitchen with brand new kitchen countertops. There new flooring and paint throughout the unit. The Mission Heights complex includes a pool, spa, laundry facility and is located in the desirable Mission Valley/Fashion Valley location with easy access to I-8, I-15, Mission Valley shopping, downtown and the San Diego airport. Pets allowed at this property. Water and trash included in the rent.

DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

