San Diego, CA
6275 Rancho Mission Road
6275 Rancho Mission Road

6275 Rancho Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

6275 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

*****HALF OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!!!******1 bedroom/1 bathroom Mission Valley ground level condo with private patio available in the Mission Heights community! Open and bright floor plan with large living room area, spacious closet and entertaining kitchen with brand new kitchen countertops. There new flooring and paint throughout the unit. The Mission Heights complex includes a pool, spa, laundry facility and is located in the desirable Mission Valley/Fashion Valley location with easy access to I-8, I-15, Mission Valley shopping, downtown and the San Diego airport. Pets allowed at this property. Water and trash included in the rent.
DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6275 Rancho Mission Road have any available units?
6275 Rancho Mission Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6275 Rancho Mission Road have?
Some of 6275 Rancho Mission Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6275 Rancho Mission Road currently offering any rent specials?
6275 Rancho Mission Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6275 Rancho Mission Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6275 Rancho Mission Road is pet friendly.
Does 6275 Rancho Mission Road offer parking?
No, 6275 Rancho Mission Road does not offer parking.
Does 6275 Rancho Mission Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6275 Rancho Mission Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6275 Rancho Mission Road have a pool?
Yes, 6275 Rancho Mission Road has a pool.
Does 6275 Rancho Mission Road have accessible units?
No, 6275 Rancho Mission Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6275 Rancho Mission Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6275 Rancho Mission Road does not have units with dishwashers.
