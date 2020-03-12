All apartments in San Diego
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2

6248 Childs Avenue · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6248 Childs Avenue, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW - Private Unit *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Perfect mini home!!
New appliances:
fridge, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher, and w/d
AC & heating
No pets
Tenant responsible for Cable/Internet
Street parking

One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month
Owner pays for: Water, trash & SDGE
Credit score criteria: 640 or better
No outstanding bills in collections
Must be employed and have proof of income
100K renters liability insurance required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
