6248 Childs Ave Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW - Private Unit *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED* - Perfect mini home!!

New appliances:

fridge, microwave, gas stove, dishwasher, and w/d

AC & heating

Tenant responsible for Cable/Internet

Street parking



One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month

Owner pays for: Water, trash & SDGE

Credit score criteria: 640 or better

No outstanding bills in collections

Must be employed and have proof of income

100K renters liability insurance required



No Pets Allowed



