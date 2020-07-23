All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6245 Stanley Avenue - I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6245 Stanley Avenue - I
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:40 AM

6245 Stanley Avenue - I

6245 Stanley Avenue · (714) 814-6632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6245 Stanley Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Price reduction!

VIDEO OF UNIT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHBrlanZgp8&feature=youtu.be

Text or call 714-814-6632 for a viewing. Self-tour everyday. Walk Score 93.

2 bedroom 1 bath front corner upper apartment with a beautiful view in the San Diego State Univ college area, completely remodeled, walk to Vons & CVS, large bay windows and a shimmering pool. Fully renovated.

Features include:

New carpet in bedrooms
Extensive, recent interior and exterior upgrades
Renovated kitchen with quartz counter tops
Newer appliances
Newer kitchen cabinets
Renovated bathroom
Dishwasher
Mirrored closet doors
Wood style laminated flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, bathroom
2 ceiling fans
Storage cabinets
Light up bathroom mirror
1 or 2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Vons (5 min), CVS (4 min), Smart & Final (3 min). Shuttle to SDSU. Sparkling pool. Across street from Blvd 63, Gut Renovated, Bay Windows

Features include:

College area
Close to La Mesa
Easy access to 8 FWY
Nearby transit center MTS (Metro Transit System)
Friendly onsite resident manager
Online rental application, payments and maintenance requests
Close to schools and shopping centers
Extensive, Recent Interior and Exterior Renovations and upgrades
Newer kitchen
Newer wood cabinets
Newer windows
Newer flooring
Newer bathroom vanities
Cable ready
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floors
Onsite management and minor maintenance
Shuttle to SDSU
Gated access
Dishwasher (90% of units)
Garbage disposal
Microwave oven
Refrigerator
Pool
Modern kitchen and bathroom
Quartz counter tops
12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6245 Stanley Avenue - I have any available units?
6245 Stanley Avenue - I has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6245 Stanley Avenue - I have?
Some of 6245 Stanley Avenue - I's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6245 Stanley Avenue - I currently offering any rent specials?
6245 Stanley Avenue - I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6245 Stanley Avenue - I pet-friendly?
No, 6245 Stanley Avenue - I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6245 Stanley Avenue - I offer parking?
Yes, 6245 Stanley Avenue - I offers parking.
Does 6245 Stanley Avenue - I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6245 Stanley Avenue - I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6245 Stanley Avenue - I have a pool?
Yes, 6245 Stanley Avenue - I has a pool.
Does 6245 Stanley Avenue - I have accessible units?
No, 6245 Stanley Avenue - I does not have accessible units.
Does 6245 Stanley Avenue - I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6245 Stanley Avenue - I has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6245 Stanley Avenue - I?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Elán The Park
4929 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity