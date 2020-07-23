6245 Stanley Avenue - I

Amenities
Price reduction!
VIDEO OF UNIT: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHBrlanZgp8&feature=youtu.be
2 bedroom 1 bath front corner upper apartment with a beautiful view in the San Diego State Univ college area, completely remodeled, walk to Vons & CVS, large bay windows and a shimmering pool. Fully renovated.
Features include:
New carpet in bedrooms
Extensive, recent interior and exterior upgrades
Renovated kitchen with quartz counter tops
Newer appliances
Newer kitchen cabinets
Renovated bathroom
Dishwasher
Mirrored closet doors
Wood style laminated flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, bathroom
2 ceiling fans
Storage cabinets
Light up bathroom mirror
1 or 2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Vons (5 min), CVS (4 min), Smart & Final (3 min). Shuttle to SDSU. Sparkling pool. Across street from Blvd 63, Gut Renovated, Bay Windows
College area
Close to La Mesa
Easy access to 8 FWY
Nearby transit center MTS (Metro Transit System)
Friendly onsite resident manager
Online rental application, payments and maintenance requests
Close to schools and shopping centers
Extensive, Recent Interior and Exterior Renovations and upgrades
Newer kitchen
Newer wood cabinets
Newer windows
Newer flooring
Newer bathroom vanities
Cable ready
Ceiling fans
Hardwood floors
Onsite management and minor maintenance
Shuttle to SDSU
Gated access
Dishwasher (90% of units)
Garbage disposal
Microwave oven
Refrigerator
Pool
Modern kitchen and bathroom
Quartz counter tops
12 month lease