6245 Caminito Carrena

University City- 3 br/2.5 ba Townhouse w/ Garage - The search stops here! This beautiful townhouse is ready for immediate move-in. Conveniently located in the Villas at University Park, one of University City's most desirable communities. This community features a swimming pool/spa & a fitness center. The unit has been recently updated with fresh paint and all new flooring. Enjoy a large open living room with high vaulted ceilings, fireplace and access to the private courtyard. Kitchen features brand new appliances, tons of cabinet space and a pass-thru to a breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with private balcony and dual closets and an attached two car garage with laundry hook-ups are just a few more of the many features of this home.. **Water & Trash Service included in Rent!** **1 small pet (under 20lbs) negotiable with increased deposit**



Located within close proximity to the 52, I-5 and I-805, home is ideally located close to La Jolla, UCSD, & shopping and restaurants.



