San Diego, CA
6245 Caminito Carrena
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

6245 Caminito Carrena

6245 Caminito Carrena · No Longer Available
Location

6245 Caminito Carrena, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
University City- 3 br/2.5 ba Townhouse w/ Garage - The search stops here! This beautiful townhouse is ready for immediate move-in. Conveniently located in the Villas at University Park, one of University City's most desirable communities. This community features a swimming pool/spa & a fitness center. The unit has been recently updated with fresh paint and all new flooring. Enjoy a large open living room with high vaulted ceilings, fireplace and access to the private courtyard. Kitchen features brand new appliances, tons of cabinet space and a pass-thru to a breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with private balcony and dual closets and an attached two car garage with laundry hook-ups are just a few more of the many features of this home.. **Water & Trash Service included in Rent!** **1 small pet (under 20lbs) negotiable with increased deposit**

Located within close proximity to the 52, I-5 and I-805, home is ideally located close to La Jolla, UCSD, & shopping and restaurants.

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***.

DRE# 00907967

(RLNE4856463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6245 Caminito Carrena have any available units?
6245 Caminito Carrena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6245 Caminito Carrena have?
Some of 6245 Caminito Carrena's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6245 Caminito Carrena currently offering any rent specials?
6245 Caminito Carrena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6245 Caminito Carrena pet-friendly?
Yes, 6245 Caminito Carrena is pet friendly.
Does 6245 Caminito Carrena offer parking?
Yes, 6245 Caminito Carrena offers parking.
Does 6245 Caminito Carrena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6245 Caminito Carrena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6245 Caminito Carrena have a pool?
Yes, 6245 Caminito Carrena has a pool.
Does 6245 Caminito Carrena have accessible units?
No, 6245 Caminito Carrena does not have accessible units.
Does 6245 Caminito Carrena have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6245 Caminito Carrena has units with dishwashers.
