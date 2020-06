Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

6 bedroom 3 bath house with huge Bonus room and Sunroom/game room with newly installed retrofit windows. Nice backyard. Kitchen fully remodeled with Stainless steel appliances. 2 upgraded bathrooms. All appliances included; Fridge x2, washer/dryer. So close you could crawl to SDSU!



San Diego State University Houses For Rent. Off-Campus housing. Comes with gardening service. City Issues 4 B Parking permits Per House. Has additional Off street parking. $35 Application fee pp. Professionally Managed by SBMI Group. Tenant Portals with the ability to pay rents online and submit maintenance requests as well as after-hours emergency line. Holding Deposit/Security Deposit is the same amount as the monthly rental amount.

